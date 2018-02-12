Why court operations across Kenya could be paralysed

| Published Mon, February 12th 2018 at 00:00, Updated February 11th 2018 at 22:46 GMT +3

Court operations across the country could be paralysed this morning as thousands of lawyers begin a week-long protest to push for respect for the rule of law by the Executive.

Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President Isaac Okero has called on his members to boycott court proceedings to protest the violation of rights and disobedience of court orders.

“We are beginning our countrywide yellow ribbon movement to denounce impunity against the rule of law by State and public officers," Mr Okero said.

"Disobeying court orders sets a bad precedence and when this is done by Government, it will be impossible for citizens to obey the orders.”

Okero however said the boycott would not affect election petitions due to their strict timelines.

While lawyers supported his call, they also called for more dialogue over whether they should snub the courts altogether.

Alutalala Mukhwana said the lawyers were motivated to protest to show the need for respect for the rule of law.

“This is a decision to right a wrong. The lawyers want to make their contribution. Nothing comes easy," said Dr Mukhwana. "It will be painful to our clients and ourselves. But we can’t sit and watch as the law is bastardised and defiled."

Charles Kanjama said lawyers wanted to show the world that the rule of law was the foundation of a democratic and modern state.

“The country is experiencing hard times. The law is being disobeyed by Government and the Opposition. Everyone must obey court orders otherwise we are on a bad trajectory,” said Mr Kanjama.

But Harrison Kinyanjui cautioned against calling for protests, urging lawyers to find alternatives.