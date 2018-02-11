Russian passenger plane carrying 71 people crashes in Moscow

| Published Sun, February 11th 2018 at 16:29, Updated February 11th 2018 at 18:02 GMT +3

Russian plane carrying 71 people crashes outside Moscow. [Photo: Courtesy]

At least 71 people aboard a Russian passenger plane are feared dead after it crashed outside Moscow.

Russian authorities have confirmed after an emergency service made the call.

ALSO READ: Russia's Putin takes dip in icy lake to mark Orthodox Epiphany

The missing Russian aircraft which crashed near the village of Argunovo was carrying 65 passengers and 6 crew members.

The plane made a take-off from Moscow’s Domodedovo Airport and was heading to the Russian city of Orsk.

The Russian airliner is said to have first gone out of radar contact minutes after it took off.

The plane is believed to be An-148 jet and crashed early in the afternoon local time.

Russian state media news agency Tass was the first to report the crash.

More to follow.