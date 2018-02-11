Paris attacks suspect goes quiet at Belgian trial Previous Story
Russian passenger plane carrying 71 people crashes in Moscow

By Betty Njeru | Published Sun, February 11th 2018 at 16:29, Updated February 11th 2018 at 18:02 GMT +3
Russian plane carrying 71 people crashes outside Moscow. [Photo: Courtesy]

At least 71 people aboard a Russian passenger plane are feared dead after it  crashed outside Moscow.

Russian authorities have confirmed after an emergency service made the call.

The missing Russian aircraft which crashed near the village of Argunovo was carrying 65 passengers and 6 crew members.

The plane made a take-off from Moscow’s Domodedovo Airport and was heading to the Russian city of Orsk.

The Russian airliner is said to have first gone out of radar contact minutes after it took off.

The plane is believed to be An-148 jet and crashed early in the afternoon local time.

Russian state media news agency Tass was the first to report the crash.

More to follow. 

