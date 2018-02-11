Pictures of Nairobi, the green city under the sun in the 1950’s and 60’s

Kenya’s capital city, Nairobi, has grown over the years from a salty uninhabited swampland, to become the hub of international businesses.
Below are some pictures that remind us of our history and culture.
One of the Malaika Superview Coaches best known for long distance travels from Nairobi to Mombasa.
Hilton Hotel located along Mama Ngina Street. It has risen to be one of Kenya’s top rated hotels and is set to open the 50th Hilton hotel in Nairobi’s Upper Hill area.
A picturesque Mombasa Road in 1954.
In 1966 the City Council of Nairobi known as (CCN) gave United Transport Overseas Services (UTOS) the then owners of Kenya Bus Services Ltd (KBS) a monopoly franchise to operate a bus service in return for a 25 per cent shareholding stake in KBS. KBS has since evolved more than 40 years later.
Kenya’s fallen giants, the notorious Mkate buses used for local transportation.