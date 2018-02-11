Pictures of Nairobi, the green city under the sun in the 1950’s and 60’s

| Published Sun, February 11th 2018 at 14:23, Updated February 11th 2018 at 15:03 GMT +3

Kenya’s capital city, Nairobi, has grown over the years from a salty uninhabited swampland, to become the hub of international businesses.

Below are some pictures that remind us of our history and culture. The Eldoret- Kakamega Highway in the 1950s. [Photo: Courtesy]

One of the Malaika Superview Coaches best known for long distance travels from Nairobi to Mombasa. The Malaika Superview Coach. [Photo: Courtesy]

Hilton Hotel located along Mama Ngina Street. It has risen to be one of Kenya’s top rated hotels and is set to open the 50th Hilton hotel in Nairobi’s Upper Hill area.

Hilton Hotel in the 1960s. [Photo: Courtesy]

Bus Terminus opposite National Bank of India in 1950.

A picturesque Mombasa Road in 1954. Mombasa Road in the 50’s. [Photo: Courtesy]

The first ever Gor Mahia bus in the 1970s.

The Nairobi- Mombasa Highway back in the 60s.

In 1966 the City Council of Nairobi known as (CCN) gave United Transport Overseas Services (UTOS) the then owners of Kenya Bus Services Ltd (KBS) a monopoly franchise to operate a bus service in return for a 25 per cent shareholding stake in KBS. KBS has since evolved more than 40 years later. The Kenya Bus in 1973. [Photo: Courtesy]