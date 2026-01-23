×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands Daily
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Billions spent, little to show: Why Kenya's youth funds keep failing

By Manuel Ntoyai | Jan. 23, 2026
President William Ruto engages with graduate interns under The Affordable Housing Programme at State House, Nairobi. [PCS]

Every Kenyan administration takes power with a familiar promise: empower the youth, uplift women, unlock entrepreneurship and turn job seekers into job creators. And every administration exits leaving behind a trail of funds, frameworks, pilot programmes and billions of shillings whose impact is difficult to trace beyond glossy launch events, colourful banners and political speeches.

From the Youth Enterprise Development Fund (YEDF) to the Women Enterprise Fund, Uwezo Fund, the Hustler Fund and now the Sh30 billion National Youth Opportunities Towards Advancement (NYOTA) programme, the State’s approach to empowerment has remained consistent in ambition; but painfully inconsistent in outcomes.

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week
Fact‑first reporting that puts you at the heart of the newsroom. Subscribe for full access.
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimized reading experience
  • Weekly Newsletters
  • MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted
Already a subscriber? Log in
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

NYOTA Fund Kenya Youth Funds Hustler Fund Uwezo Fund
.

Latest Stories

Ruto's high tolerance for failure in the education sector is a problem
Ruto's high tolerance for failure in the education sector is a problem
Ken Opalo
By Ken Opalo
50 mins ago
Online job scams lure Kenyans into the jaws of Chinese traffickers
National
By Jacinta Mutura
50 mins ago
Ruling on parties' alliance sparks mixed reactions
Politics
By Brian Kisanji
50 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

SHA shame: Two communities take up almost half county jobs
By Mercy Kahenda 50 mins ago
SHA shame: Two communities take up almost half county jobs
Online job scams lure Kenyans into the jaws of Chinese traffickers
By Jacinta Mutura 50 mins ago
Online job scams lure Kenyans into the jaws of Chinese traffickers
Court of Appeal strikes down ban on lesbian-themed film 'Rafiki'
By Kamau Muthoni 50 mins ago
Court of Appeal strikes down ban on lesbian-themed film 'Rafiki'
ANC interim party leader mulls ending merger with Ruto's UDA
By Josphat Thiong’o 50 mins ago
ANC interim party leader mulls ending merger with Ruto's UDA
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved