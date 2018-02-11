Police on spot over killing of man in presence of his family

| Published Sun, February 11th 2018 at 00:00, Updated February 10th 2018 at 21:16 GMT +3

The Family of Jeremiah Kilemi who was shot by a policeman in front of his family, at their home in Kathelwa, Igembe Central, on February 8,2018. [Photo/ Peter Muthomi]

Police in Igembe Central have been accused of covering up for an officer who allegedly killed a man as his family watched.

Jeremiah Kiremi, 38, succumbed to gunshot wounds after he was reportedly shot twice by a police constable attached to Kathelwa AP camp on February 2.

His family told the Sunday Standard that the killer officer was transferred to nearby Kangeta AP camp.

The family said no action was taken by the authorities despite reporting the matter at Maua police station.

Kiremi’s younger brother Zachariah Mururu said the police constable was a close friend of his slain brother and no one expected he would kill him. He said the two may have differed over a woman.

“My brother had quarrelled with a woman who operates a salon at Kathelwa market. The information l have is that after the quarrel, Kiremi went back home but the officer came looking for him and shot him in presence of his wife and five children. It was horrifying, and the incident left the children traumatised,” Mururu said.

Living in fear

Mururu said after the officer murdered his brother, he called him and told him he was still looking for some five more men though he did not give their identities. “I am living in fear because l do not know who is the next target. He is still working at a nearby camp and you never know if he can return here and harm us,” he said.

But area Administration Police boss Muzungu Shabaan denied claims that they were protecting the officer by transferring him to another camp and failing to disarm and arrest him. “Investigations have commenced and we have moved the officers who were in that area so that they cannot jeopardise the probe,” said Shabaan.

Since there is no police division in Igembe Central, the matter is being investigated by Tigania East investigation officer Benson Omondi who said no arrest has been made.

