High Court upholds senator’s election win

| Published Sat, February 10th 2018 at 09:48, Updated February 10th 2018 at 09:53 GMT +3

[Photo: Courtesy]

The High Court in Malindi has dismissed a petition challenging the election victory of Lamu Senator Anwar Loitiptip (Jubilee).

Lady Justice Asenath Ongeri ruled on Friday that the senator was elected in a free, fair and credible election. The judge declared that the petitioner, Hassan Albeity of Wiper Democratic Movement, failed to prove that the election was fraudulent.

Loitiptip and Albeity will bear the cost of the suit.

Ongeri said the petitioner failed to comply with court guidelines, hence the respondents did not have enough time to respond to issues raised.

Albeity wanted the court to invalidate the results and order a fresh election. He also prayed for scrutiny and recount of votes in all polling stations in Lamu County to ascertain the number of votes cast.

“The senatorial elections on August 8, 2017 were fair and held as per the law,” the judge ruled, adding that there were no irregularities that could have affected the outcome.

She said IEBC, the returning officer, and the senator were not privy to the wrangles between Albeity and his party.