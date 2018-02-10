NASA leaders threaten to call for more protests

| Published Sat, February 10th 2018 at 00:00, Updated February 9th 2018 at 22:29 GMT +3

Nasa Leader Raila Odinga(2nd L) is 'swon in' by Lawyer TJ Kajwang'(2nd R) with other lawyers Miguna Miguna(L) and James Orengo(R) during the 'Swearing in' at Uhuru Park Nairobi on Tuesday 30/01/2018. [Boniface Okendo,Standard]

National Super Alliance (NASA) principals will meet on Monday and Tuesday to deliberate on, among other issues, resumption of countrywide mass action if Jubilee does not agree to dialogue.

The plans for ‘swearing-in’ of NASA deputy leader Kalonzo Musyoka would also feature prominently in the meeting that will bring together the elected leaders, the people’s assembly committee and the coalition’s senior leaders.

In separate interviews with the Saturday Standard, NASA leader Raila Odinga and co-principals Musalia Mudavadi and Kalonzo Musyoka said their supporters are growing impatient at sitting at the negotiating table alone.

“Everyone knows the country is in crisis. Everywhere we go, people are ready and willing to take up arms and fight for what they think is right,” said Raila said.

“If no dialogue is held, we will soon go down the path of anarchy.”

Kalonzo said the Jubilee government had become rogue and their recent actions had forced the opposition to consider street protests as a way of fighting for political space and freedom for Kenyans.

Not happy

“Uhuru and Ruto are driving the country down the road of destruction, they only seem to listen to themselves. That is why we are considering the demonstrations to let them know that Kenyans are not happy,” said Kalonzo.

The three were speaking on the back of the contentious Raila oath, which Kalonzo says was a symbolic show of his being installed as the rightful president to the millions of Kenyans who voted from him.

Raila, Kalonzo and Mudavadi also condemned what they term harassment by the state of not only them but also individuals thought to have been behind the January 30 ‘swearing in’.

“If the government does not respect the law, then the people are under no obligation to do so,” said Raila.

“NRM is not an organisation, it is an idea in the hearts and minds of the people. Matiang’i is and will continue chasing shadows.”

He also hit out at foreign envoys whom he accused of abandoning truth and justice to pursue “short-term gains”.

“We know they are doing the bidding for their individual governments. But we are sorry that they continue to recognise a rogue government with hope of securing contracts for their home nations,” said Raila.

Mudavadi said the meeting will take stock of the party affairs and agree on the way forward.

The opposition leaders also vowed to continue with the push for a fresh election, which they say, will finally reflect the will of the people.

On Thursday, the people’s assembly organising committee led by economist David Ndii, Koitamet ole Kina, former Senator Judith Sijenyi and ODM Executive Director Oduor Ong’wen, said they had planned a series of meetings in Kisii, North Eastern, Rift Valley and Maasai regions as they prepare for “fresh elections by August”.

The committee said they were planning a national convention of people’s assemblies to ratify the system of governance the country will adopt. It said an inaugural convention will be held at the end of this month, when the leadership will also be unveiled.

“We want to ensure the process of forming the people’s assemblies culminates in a presidential election no later than August 2018,” said Mr Ndii. “We have, in the last two months, facilitated people’s assemblies at the Coast, Western, Lower Eastern and Nyanza regions. We want to complete this process in the next few weeks so the initial convention can be held at the end of the month.”

The committee will in the next week’s meeting share with the principals the agenda for the national convention, which include ensuring electoral justice, restructuring the system of governance and strengthening devolution.

Culture of impunity

Another item on the agenda will be the ways on how to end to the culture of impunity, abuse of power and electoral fraud, to guarantee the right to vote and ensure every vote counts.

The committee also proposes that the people’s assemblies fight to defend the separation of powers, Judiciary’s independence and the creation of a shared power centre between the President and Prime Minister or adoption of a full parliamentary system.

“The national convention will also decide whether the executive authority should rotate between the different regions of the country and how to make Parliament inclusive, especially for women and minority groups.

“We will also discuss ways of making Parliament more responsive and accountable. We also want to transform our security agencies from killers to protectors,” said Ndii. He said Kenyans have never had fair elections.

“We have had three successive botched polls, all of which have been infiltrated and altered by the intelligence service,” he said.

The August 8, 2017 presidential election was nullified by the Supreme Court, which gave NASA another opportunity at the ballot in a fresh October 26 poll, but the opposition boycotted.

According to Kalonzo, denying NASA leaders state security was a demonstration of “highhandedness that is symptomatic of a regime that is becoming a monster.

The Wiper leader said he had been granted court orders stopping the government from revoking his gun licence and withdrawal of his security detail. “We have got Orders by Lady Justice R. Aburili on 8th February 2018 further prohibits the state from arresting me in respect to having the firearm and further orders Chief licensing officer to renew or reinstate the firearm certificate which had issued to me,” he said.

On matters security, Kalonzo said the court had granted a stay order on the removal of his bodyguards, and security detail in his homes in Karen, Yatta and Tseikuru. The wiper leader and thirty other NASA MPs including National Assembly Minority leader John Mbadi and Minority chief Whip and Suna East MP Junet Mohamed.

Yesterday Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet warned that he will not hesitate to deal with the opposition if they commit crimes.