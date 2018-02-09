Four charged with stealing tires worth over Sh7 million

| Published Fri, February 9th 2018 at 10:45, Updated February 9th 2018 at 10:55 GMT +3

Photo: Courtesy

Four supervisors were yesterday charged with stealing 190 tires valued at over Sh7 million from their employer last year.

Dan Musamali Mungalitsi, Raphael Miruka Kasuku, Ali Abdalla Mohammed and Edwin Koech of Trans Africa Motors Company denied the charges before High Court Deputy Registrar George Kiage.

They are accused of failing to make a full and true entry in the account books of the company in the Sh7,332,000 fraud.

Mr Kiage released them on cash bail of Sh30,000 with an alternative bond of Sh100,000 with a similar surety.

It is alleged that between October and December, 2017, at Trans Africa Motors Limited in Jomvu, the four supervisors colluded to steal the tyres. The case will be heard on February 21, 2018.