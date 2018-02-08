KNH doctors successfully re-implant patient's hand Next Story
Muheria said both parties should have chosen a constitutional approach in solving crisis

Published Thu, February 8th 2018 at 11:46
Nyeri Catholic Archdiocese Archbishop Anthony Muheria (left),when he paid a courtesy call to the Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga,on February 7,2018.Bishop Muheria asked the Government to address issues arising in the country constitutionally. Photo:Kibata Kihu/Standard

Nyeri Catholic Archbishop Anthony Muheria has cautioned the Government and the Opposition about going against the Constitution, saying this put Kenya at risk of anarchy.

Speaking after meeting Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga at Town Hall yesterday, Mr Muheria (right) said both parties should have chosen a constitutional approach in solving the political crisis that erupted after Raila Odinga was sworn in as ‘people’s president’.

“We will be doing ourselves a disservice and opening ourselves to despotism and anarchy if we go against what the Constitution dictates,” said the archbishop.

He also said the route the Opposition had taken threatened unity in the country. “As religious leaders, it is our view that we cannot allow Opposition leaders to use unconstitutional means that could break the unity that holds this country together,” he added. Muheria was speaking a day after the Conference of Catholic Bishops offered to spearhead national dialogue to heal the political divisions.

 

