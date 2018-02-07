Tests of chikungunya virus turns positive

| Published Wed, February 7th 2018 at 00:00, Updated February 7th 2018 at 00:15 GMT +3

The government is fighting to contain the spread of chikungunya virus after two cases were confirmed in the region last week.

County director of medical services Solomon Sirma said samples from two patients taken to Kenya Medical Research Institute turned positive for the viral disease.

Dr Sima said they were sensitising residents on how to prevent the disease.

“The two suspected cases of chikungunya tested positive in government laboratories,” said Sirma.

He said the two patients admitted to an isolation ward at the Rift Valley Provincial General Hospital were discharged in stable condition.

Sirma yesterday said the patients had travelled to Mombasa where the virus is prevalent.

Present symptoms

“We are working with the county government to ensure patients who present symptoms of chikungunya are managed at the isolation ward to avoid spreading the virus,” he said.

Symptoms of the disease include fever, headache, muscle pains, joint pains, abdominal discomfort, and fever.

Unlike other viral diseases that are transmitted through contact with infected semen, blood and some other body fluids, chikungunya is spread by mosquitoes.

No cure

There is no cure for chikungunya, just like any other viral disease. Patients develop immunity that later fights the virus.

Meanwhile, the department of public health is distributing purifiers to prevent waterborne diseases.

County public health officer Samuel King’ori said the purifiers include chlorine tablets. He lamented over acute shortage of water.