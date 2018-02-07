Miguna’s case should be finalised within 120 days, says Senior Counsel Ahmednasir

| Published Wed, February 7th 2018 at 00:15, Updated February 7th 2018 at 00:14 GMT +3

Senior Counsel Ahmednasir Abdullahi has thrown a jibe at National Resistance Movement’s (NRM) Miguna Miguna.

Ahmednasir said on Tuesday that the office of Director of Public Prosecutions should have overlooked charging the self-proclaimed NRM general.

He further noted Miguna’s case should be finalised within 120 days and a ruling made by June, 2018.

“In my view the Director of Public Prosecution shouldn't have charged Miguna Miguna at all.He isn't worth the time/resources the DPP will spend...but now that he is in court..the DPP must prosecute & finalise the case within 120 days. By June we must have a conviction or acquittal,” he posted on Twitter.

The High Court on Tuesday ordered the immediate release of Miguna, who has been in police custody since Friday last week.

Orders by High Court Judge Luka Kimaru were that Miguna should be set free on an anticipatory bail of Sh 50,000 as granted by court last week and should appear before the Kajiado Resident Magistrate Court on February 14.

The judge also directed that other charges preferred against Miguna would be contrary to the law, adding that he would not leave the courthouse today until Miguna is brought before him.

There was a standoff in the courtroom when Miguna’s lawyers demanded that he be produced as directed on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Miguna had appeared before the Kajiado Resident Magistrate Edwin Mulochi who ruled that he should appear before the High Court in Nairobi so that Judge Luka Kimaru could give a ruling on his case.

Miguna’s lawyer John Khamwina took issue with the unwillingness of the Inspector General of Police (IG) Joseph Boinnet and Directorate of Criminal Investigations boss George Kinoti to obey court orders and appear before Justice Kimaru today morning as directed, over contempt of court.

In his ruling delivered today afternoon, the judge took into account the legitimate concerns of Miguna’s whereabouts saying that “it is worrying that police are unwilling to share the applicant’s location.”

Lawyer Harun Ndubi also asked the court that the IG and DCIs lawyers be detained as sureties of producing Miguna.

