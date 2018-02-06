Mutahi Ngunyi: Kenya will burn if Raila is arrested

| Published Tue, February 6th 2018 at 00:10, Updated February 6th 2018 at 00:08 GMT +3

A fierce Opposition critic has weighed in on the controversial Raila Odinga ‘swearing-in’.

Mutahi Ngunyi says the Government cannot arrest Raila because 'Kenya will burn'.

ALSO READ: Court lifts arrest warrant against Babu Owino

Ngunyi, however, points out that the State should not be cowed and should apprehend him because the country will eventually bounce back after turmoil.

"Kenya will burn if Raila is arrested, however, Kenya will bounce back. Each time Kenya burns because of Raila it bounced back. Government should not shy away from arresting Raila. In fact, they should take him to a mental hospital because declaring himself a 'toy' president' of an imaginary people is abnormal," said Mr Ngunyi.

The analyst further threw a jibe at the National Super Alliance (NASA) leader indicating that his rebellion has nothing to do with the Opposition.

"Maybe he is losing his mind. Maybe that's why his colleagues abandoned him. In my view, Raila's rebellion has nothing to do with the opposition. It is a Luo affair period. That is what Mudavadi, Kalonzo and Wetang’ula told us,” the Government leaning analyst stated.

Raila, businessman Jimmy Wanjigi and a host of NASA lawyers appeared in court on Monday awaiting the presentation of National Resistance Movement’s (NRM) Miguna Miguna.

High Court Judge Luka Kimaru had earlier ordered the Inspector General of Police (IG) Joseph Boinnet and Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) boss George Kinoti to produce Miguna Miguna in court by 2pm.

However, failure by the two to produce Miguna has warranted being in contempt of court with new orders from the judge requiring them to appear in person Tuesday (February 6, 2018) morning at 9am.

The controversial lawyer was consequently absent from the proceedings raising eyebrows among netizens of his whereabouts, with reports of his health having worsened.

ALSO READ: Court orders IG Boinnet, DCI to produce Miguna by 2pm

"We are fearing for the life of Miguna Miguna. Is he alive? Is he dead? Is he in a hospital?" Lawyer John Khaminwa asked in court amid uncertainty.

On Sunday, Miguna’s lawyer Edwin Sifuna said that the general had suffered an asthma attack while being detained at the Lari police station to which they were denied access to give him his medication.

NASA lawyers led by John Khamwina have asked the court to hold IG Boinnet liable for arguably disobeying orders.

"We were taught that when a judge makes an order; whether it is correct or wrong, it must be obeyed,” Khamwina argued.

On his part, Kinoti said that he would wait for investigations to begin as he is yet to receive a charge sheet, adding that he had complied with the order.

National Assembly minority leader John Mbadi said on Sunday that plans were underway to constitute a 'cabinet' that will be led by Raila.

He said he was waiting for a list from Raila to kick start the vetting process.

ALSO READ: NASA censured over vetting boycott

Mbadi told President Uhuru Kenyatta that Kenya has a new leader stressing that Raila is now the people’s president.

Mbadi added that NASA leaders will Tuesday surrender at Central Police Station to explain why they attended Raila's ‘swearing-in’.

Orengo said that by arresting some of its leaders, the State has declared war and they will not relent until justice is achieved, adding that he will personally represent the coalition as its lawyer on Tuesday.

The NASA leaders also reiterated that they would continue boycotting Safaricom, Bidco and Brookside products, in an effort to achieve economic liberation in the country.

The leaders spoke during a rally at Baba Dogo in Ruaraka constituency, Nairobi.

Mbadi in his own words:

“Uhuru Kenyatta serekali yako iliisha jumanne iliopita. Sasa rais wa Kenya ni Raila Amolo Odinga. Tuheshimiane…awachie Raila afanye kazi. Ile kitu tunangoja ni Raila kutangaza baraza la mawaziri…na mimi kama kiongozi wa serekali ya NASA…ninangoja list ya Raila Odinga nipeleke bungeni ili tufanye vetting waanze kufanya kazi. Kazi ya Uhuru na mawaziri wake imekwisha.

“Sisi tumeongea na tukakubaliana kesho ni mambo ya Miguna…generali Miguna Miguna ndio tunashughulikia maneno yake kesho, na siku ya Jumanne ni ya sisi sote tutaenda Central Police Station.

ALSO READ: Raila to form ‘cabinet’

“Kama serekali haiwezi kuogopa na kutii sheria…sisi kama wananchi hatuna nafasi ya serekali kama hio. Kama polisi hawawezi kutii sheria, tutatoa kiongozi wa polisi.”

Raila was ‘sworn-in’ at the Uhuru Park grounds on January 30.

Holding a green Bible to his right arm and sandwiched by his former aide Miguna and Siaya Senator James Orengo, Raila recited his ‘oath of office’ before thousands of NASA supporters that thronged the recreational park.

“I Raila Amolo Odinga in full realisation of the high calling to assume the office of the people’s president of the Republic of Kenya, do swear that I will be faithful and bear true allegiance to the people and the Republic of Kenya; that I will preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of Kenya, as by law established, and all other laws of the Republic as adopted by the people of Kenya; that I will protect and uphold sovereignty, integrity and dignity of the people of Kenya. So help me God.” he carefully said.

Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka, however, did not attend the inauguration.

Speaking shortly after taking ‘oath’, Raila said the event marks the end of electoral injustice in Kenya, adding that Kalonzo would be ‘sworn-in’ at a later date.

Other NASA principals Moses Wetang’ula and Musalia Mudavadi were also missing as Raila ‘took oath’.

ALSO READ: Irate protesters demand release of Miguna