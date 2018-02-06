Deputy Governor Nyamu Kagwima cites hitch in moving offices

| Published Tue, February 6th 2018 at 00:00, Updated February 5th 2018 at 18:48 GMT +3

Deputy Governor Nyamu Kagwima

The relocation of national government officials from Chuka to Kathwana town is being sabotaged, Deputy Governor Nyamu Kagwima has said.

Speaking during a press briefing, Mr Kagwima said he was surprised that some officers working in the county's Land Department had not handed over an allotment letter for a plot meant for the county commander's office.

"When I followed the matter, I found that a chief officer who served in the previous regime had filed it instead of handing it over to the relevant office," he said.

The deputy governor said this was an indication that some individuals were unhappy with the county government's resolve to ensure that the relocation succeeds.

Kagwima is however confident that the moving will happen as planned despite the hurdles.

To demonstrate this, he held an impromptu fundraiser for construction of the county commander's office on Saturday, during which at least Sh160,000 was raised.

ALLOTMENT LETTER

"Considering the office did not get the allotment letter in time to enable them to get funds from the national government, we have decided to raise this money to start the construction as we wait for what is coming from the national government," he said.

He added that the county headquarters would only be fully functional when all the national officers relocated to Kathwana.

The relocation has been an issue of concern in Tharaka Nithi for some time. The previous regime under former governor Samuel Ragwa tried in vain to move the officials, and this became a campaign promise for his successor and current governor Muthomi Njuki.

Last September, Kagwima met with all the national government officials and departmental heads, and showed them where they were supposed to put up their offices.