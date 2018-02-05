Produce Miguna by 2pm, Court tells IG Boinnet, DCI

| Published Mon, February 5th 2018 at 12:26, Updated February 5th 2018 at 12:33 GMT +3

Court has ordered the Director of Criminal Investigations(DCI) and Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) and IG to produce the National Resist Movement (NRM) General Miguna Miguna in court by 2pm today.

Judge Luka Kimaru issued the directive after the police failed to produce him before court today at 9.00 am as ordered last Friday.

Miguna’s Lawyer Peter Kaluma while addressing the press outside Milimani Law Courts said the IG risks contempt if he fails to adhere by the orders of the court.

“DPP says that they do not know where Miguna is being detained by police. The police are uncooperative regarding to where the applicant is being held,” said Kaluma.

However, Kaluma did said that he had received information that Miguna had been taken to Naivasha and was set to be presented before chief magistrate’s court there.

State counsel Peter Malinyani urged the court to issue summons to the IG and DCI boss to produce the applicant in court.

He said they are yet to establish the whereabouts of the applicant adding that the were unable to respond to the application filed by Miguna on Friday since the police are uncooperative

We are not aware of his where about since he was held at a police station in Lari constituency in Kiambu County.The General was last week released on Sh 50,000 cash bail and directed he be produces in court today.

While issuing the orders, Justice James Wakiaga also directed the applicant to serve the Inspector General of police and DPP in person.

“It is already 3 PM and there is no possibility of him being brought to court before the end of the day he be released on cash bail,” said Wakiaga.

Miguna through lawyer Nelson Havi and John Khaminwa told Wakiaga that his home in Runda was bombed by state agents and its occupants subjected to torture and physical abuse.

Khaminwa further told the court that Miguna's property was being vandalized. "It is therefore evident that the paramount intention of the respondent is not to vindicate or uphold the law but to unlawfully administer extra judicial justice against the applicant,” said Kaluma.

Khaminwa further argued that his client fears for his life and is apprehensive that he will be tortured and abused in the hands of the police following a similar experience by Ruaraka MP TJ Kajwang'.

Miguna also wants the Director of Criminal Investigators or OCPD under whose command he is being held be compelled to produce him in a court of law.

He also wants Kenya police compelled to inform the applicant the reason for the arrest in the presence of his advocates and promptly arraign him before a court of law within Nairobi County.

Miguna also want summons issued to the Director of Criminal investigation (DCI) and the Inspector General of police to show cause in the event that he is not released on bond, before the end of business today, why they should not be cited for contravening his fundamental rights.

He also says that the powers of arrest by police are being abused and misused to harass and intimidate him.

Justice Wakiaga said that since it was already 3pm and there was no possibility of him being brought to court before the end of the day he be released on cash bail pending hearing and determination of the case.

He also certified the matter as urgent and directed the application to be heard on Monday next for further directions.