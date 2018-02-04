Crackdown on NASA leaders after Uhuru Park oath continues

| Published Sun, February 4th 2018 at 09:12, Updated February 4th 2018 at 09:16 GMT +3

Mathare MP Antony Oluoch (Left) with Makadara MP George Aladwa addressing the press at Baba Dogo grounds on 3rd February 2018 after he was released from Isinya police station.[Photo by Edward Kiplimo/Standard]

The crackdown on National Super Alliance (NASA) politicians continued yesterday after the third one was arrested.

Makadara MP George Aladwa was picked up by police from his house in Buru Buru over accusations of planning an attack on Kalonzo Musyoka’s home and masterminding chaos in Kibera.

The MP was reportedly driven from Buru Buru to Thika road then Isinya before being taken to Nairobi Area Police Station. He was released after recording a statement on his role in the ‘swearing in’ of opposition leader Raila Odinga.

By yesterday evening the self-declared National Resistance Movement (NRM) general Miguna Miguna was still being held by the police despite the court ordering for his release on Friday.

According to Mr Miguna’s lawyer Edwin Sifuna, he was moved from Githunguri Police Station where he was re-arrested after being released and taken to Lari Police Station in the middle of the night. “Miguna is at Lari Police Station. OCS, OCPD have denied access to counsel and family. We do not know his state,” Mr Sifuna said.

Those targeted for arrest are the seven members of the steering committee of the coaliation’s People’s Assemblies.

The team consists of economist David Ndii, Peter Mathuki, Hamida Kibwana, Judy Sijeny, Dr Mutakha Kangu, Dr Oduor Ongwen and Koitamet ole Kina. So far the state has revoked fire arm licences for key opposition figures.

The International Centre for Policy and Conflict (ICPC) has warned that Kenya’s democracy and rule of law is in mortal danger and this will have serious effect on politics, economy and security.

“These appalling, dangerous and terrifying draconian actions of the Jubilee Government in Kenya are directly attacking the Constitution and its values of an open, pluralistic and democratic country,” said ICPC executive director Ndung;u Wainaina.

“Kenya is now officially an authoritarian openly police state with a facade of democracy under tyrant. It is evident that Jubilee Government keeps making political resolutions that read like a wish-list of any self-respecting dictator-wannabee,” he said.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i declared NRM a criminal outfit and promised to make everyone who was involved in the Raila ‘swearing in’ ceremony “regret they took part in the first place.”

We have established that a squad within the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headed by an inspector has been tasked to track down identified opposition figures and arrest them. Once in custody, they are driven around in circles for hours in order to intimidate them, the Sunday Standard has been told.

It is believed there are still more arrests on the way and a number of NASA politicians may have gone into hiding.

“Before the jubilee government came into place it was widely thought that maybe younger people will do a better job but we have gone back to the days of a one party state,” nominated Senator Rose Nyamunga said.

The state has been accused of continuing to violate the constitutional right of access to information while deliberately choosing to ignore court orders.