Sonko sends fire response boss on compulsory leave

| Published Mon, January 29th 2018 at 16:03, Updated January 29th 2018 at 16:32 GMT +3

The Nairobi County deputy director for fire rescue and disaster management has been interdicted with immediate effect. [Courtesy]

Nairobi County deputy director for fire rescue and disaster management, Brian Chunguli has been sent on compulsory leave over complacency in handling the fire in Lang’ata.

The raging fire is suspected to have started in a structure in Kijiji area on the night of Sunday January 28, claiming four lives and left over 6000 homeless.

ALSO READ: Mr Governor, Nairobi needs no Superman

“You were aware that a fire broke out at Lang’ata Southlands on January 28 evening and your team lacked direction and coordination resulting into deaths and loss of property due to mismanagement of the fire disaster,” read part of the letter to Brian Chunguli.

The letter signed by Acting County Secretary Leboo Ole Morintat directed Brian Chunguli to prepare a handing over report by close of business Monday January 29.

In October 2017, Governor Mike Sonko shared a picture of himself with President Uhuru testing the hose-pipe of a new fire engine.

Nairobi County had just acquired 24 new fire engines, a move widely welcomed to breathe life into the County’s near hopeless disaster preparedness.

“This equipment will go a long way in curbing fire situations that have been witnessed in the recent past, " Governor Sonko posted to Twitter.

IMPROVING EMERGENCY RESPONSE AND FIRE FIGHTING EQUIPMENT FOR NAIROBI CITY COUNTY pic.twitter.com/s0eujj91A1 — Mike Sonko (@MikeSonko) October 23, 2017

That however would not translate to last night when residents of Kijiji area had to desperately use sewage water to try and put out the huge fire as the fire engines did not have water.

ALSO READ: Why the food on your table could be unsafe

Brian Kisali will have fourteen days to defend himself against the accusations of negligence.

“It is contemplated that you be interdicted from the service but before this is done, you are hereby called upon to show cause why this action should not be taken against you,” the letter added.