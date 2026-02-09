Senator Wakoli stages night protest over non-functional security lights

Senator Wafula Wakoli walking along the dual-carriage path where Sh25 million flowers were planted during the 2024 Madaraka day celebrations to beautify the town. [Juliet Omelo, Standard]

Bungoma Senator David Wakoli staged a night protest in Bungoma town over non-functional security lights and the idle Sh25 million ‘Madaraka Flowers’ project.

Wakoli faulted Governor Ken Lusaka's administration for neglecting public safety infrastructure at the border town.

He said that he received numerous complaints from traders and locals about the faulty security lights in the county. “I have received numerous complaints from traders, boda boda riders, and locals who say their lives are in danger due to the faulty street lights in the county."

The senator questioned the Sh25 million Madaraka flowers project that was meant to beautify the town. He faulted Governor Kenneth Lusaka’s administration for spending millions on flowers and later neglecting them.

“During the 2024 Madaraka Day, Lusaka told us that his government spent Sh25 million on flowers for town beautification, but after that, the project was abandoned and there is not a single flower in town,” he said.

He argues that traders and boda riders operating in the darkness risk their lives and those of their clients.

“Due to darkness in town, all theft cases have been levied on boda boda riders because they operate until late hours, but in the real sense, not all riders are criminals,” he stated.

Wakoli singled out Kanduyi and areas around Salama Bakery, Webuye, Kimilili, Sirisia and Mateka markets as some of the trading centres plunged into darkness due to non-functional security lights, saying the situation has disrupted night-time business and exposed traders and customers to insecurity.

“During my inspection on Sunday night, I noted that several security lighting poles had collapsed and remained unrepaired despite posing a serious risk to residents. It is unacceptable that such hazards are left unattended at the expense of the residents. Most Mulika Mwizi lights installed across various estates were non-functional, leaving large sections of residential areas in darkness,” Wakoli said.

He called on the relevant department to move with speed and ensure that the faulty security lights are fixed, arguing that the business community is paying taxes and there are allocations from the national government towards such projects.

Governor Lusaka said the money spent during Madaraka Day was approved by the county assembly of Bungoma, and all the money was spent accordingly.

“The money approved by the county assembly of Bungoma on education and vocational training centres was Sh1 million, renovation of the District Centre for Early Childhood Education (DICECE) took another Sh1 million, roads and public works gobbled Sh24 million, and other infrastructural initiatives consumed Sh6 million. Billboard and signage were allocated Sh18 million, trade, energy and industrialisation, Sh13 million, payment of electricity bill, Sh13 million, lands, urban and physical, Sh25 million, and gender and culture got Sh5 million," he said.

Other expenditures were preparation of county handwork at Sh5 million, youths and sports were allocated Sh60 million, completion of Masinde Muliro Stadium received Sh60 million, public service management and administration got Sh12 million, catering services (water, juice, soda) received Sh4 million, advertising, awareness and publicity (commercial) were allocated Sh1 million, advertising, awareness and publicity (digital communication) got Sh1.5 million, and advertising, awareness and publicity (miniature flags) received Sh2 million.

Advertising, awareness, and publicity were allocated Sh2.5 million, and media mobilisation and publicity got Sh8 million,” Lusaka clarified.

On Saturday in Maeni, Kimilili Constituency, Lusaka told Wakoli to respect other leaders and use the right platform to raise issues and avoid doing so at funerals.

"There's a clear script to have me ousted because I was appointed by the president as the Western Region Presidential Two-Term Campaign Coordinator.

Let’s respect each other, and give me time to finish my work. The senator knows the right channel to use to address the issue. I was summoned in the Senate, and I went and responded to queries raised,” Lusaka noted.