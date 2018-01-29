ANC's decision to back Mudavadi's presidential bid likely to stir controversy

| Published Mon, January 29th 2018 at 00:00, Updated January 29th 2018 at 00:38 GMT +3

Amani National Congress (ANC) party women leaders have reaffirmed their resolve to support party leader and National Super Alliance (NASA) co-principal Musalia Mudavadi for the presidency in 2022.

As Mr Mudavadi joined Raila Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka at a political rally in Homa Bay on Saturday, his senior party officials and 40 MCAs were holed up in a Kisumu hotel to decide his political future.

ALSO READ: Photographic exercise to count Grevy’s Zebras complete

Led by Vihiga County Woman Representative Beatrice Adagala, the more than 40 elected and nominated women MCAs said although they were fully behind NASA, they would only support Mudavadi for the big job.

The leaders, who were addressed by ANC Chairman Kelvin Lunani and Secretary General Barrack Muluka, promised to organise campaigns to market Mudavadi ahead of the 2022 General Election.