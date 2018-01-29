Family of five killed in road accident buried Next Story
Couple's quarrel ends tragically Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Nyanza

ANC's decision to back Mudavadi's presidential bid likely to stir controversy

By Kepher Otieno | Published Mon, January 29th 2018 at 00:00, Updated January 29th 2018 at 00:38 GMT +3

Amani National Congress (ANC) party women leaders have reaffirmed their resolve to support party leader and National Super Alliance (NASA) co-principal Musalia Mudavadi for the presidency in 2022.

As Mr Mudavadi joined Raila Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka at a political rally in Homa Bay on Saturday, his senior party officials and 40 MCAs were holed up in a Kisumu hotel to decide his political future.

ALSO READ: Photographic exercise to count Grevy’s Zebras complete

Led by Vihiga County Woman Representative Beatrice Adagala, the more than 40 elected and nominated women MCAs said although they were fully behind NASA, they would only support Mudavadi for the big job.

The leaders, who were addressed by ANC Chairman Kelvin Lunani and Secretary General Barrack Muluka, promised to organise campaigns to market Mudavadi ahead of the 2022 General Election.

RELATED TOPICS:
anc
musalia mudavadi
succession 2022
elections 2022
dp ruto
nasa
raila odinga
Barrack Muluka

WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Photographic exercise to count Grevy’s Zebras complete

Photographic exercise to count Grevy’s Zebras complete

Secret relations between Wenger and Aubameyang’s father that could speed the transfer

Secret relations between Wenger and Aubameyang’s father that could speed the transfer

Manchester City to splash £150million on Chelsea star in the summer

Manchester City to splash £150million on Chelsea star in the summer

United boss Mourinho not surprised by immediate Sanchez impact

United boss Mourinho not surprised by immediate Sanchez impact

ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Nyanza

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited