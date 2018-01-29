Dispute over blanket leads to man's death

| Published Mon, January 29th 2018 at 00:00, Updated January 28th 2018 at 22:26 GMT +3

Police in Oyugis are holding a 30-year-old woman in connection with the death of her husband.

Police said they suspected that the 36-year-old man was assaulted by one of his wives when he demanded that she hand over the children's blanket.

Initial investigations indicated that the man suffered injuries on his genitals.

“He did not have visible injuries on his body but medics said he was assaulted on his genitals," said Kokwanyo area chief, David Nyambune.

Residents reported hearing a loud quarrel between the suspect and her husband over a co-wife’s children on Saturday night.

“The suspect had been hosting her co-wife’s children who used to spend nights at her house. But on Saturday night, she decided that the children would not sleep in her house anymore,” said a resident.

When she sent the children back to their mother’s house, her husband was said to have gone to her house and demanded the children's blanket, triggering a fight.

The suspect was said to have declined to give out the blanket, leading to an altercation with her husband.

Odhiambo collapsed before being rushed to Matata Nursing home in Oyugis town, where he was pronounced dead.

Chief Nyambune called for an end to domestic feuds in the area, advising residents to seek help from leaders when they felt aggrieved by their spouses.

“Domestic feuds can cause death, as has been witnessed today. All residents must stop domestic violence,” said the administrator.