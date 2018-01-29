KANU wants remaining Cabinet slots filled by parties that supported Uhuru’s re-election

| Published Mon, January 29th 2018 at 00:00, Updated January 28th 2018 at 22:00 GMT +3

Kanu expects the remaining Cabinet slots to be filled by parties that supported President Uhuru Kenyatta's re-election.

West Pokot Governor John Lonyangapuo said Kanu expected some of the positions in fulfilment of their pre-election agreement with Jubilee Party.

“Kanu leaders and members across the country, without fear, chose to support President Kenyatta's re-election efforts and that stands to date. There is one appointing authority in Kenya for the positions of Cabinet secretaries and principal secretaries, who is the President. The focus is on him and his team,” said Prof Lonyangapuo.

First lot

He added: "We did not feature in the first lot of those nominated. And some people will start lamenting about why the President left us out. We do not want to reach that point. And because there are still some slots left, we should be considered."

The governor was speaking at St Francis Catholic Church Cheptarit in Mosoriot, Nandi County, and was accompanied by Nandi Governor Stephen Sang, Senator Kiprotich Cherargei and Chesumei MP Wilson Kogo.

"When somebody is still cooking and you see somebody else has been served food, you continue waiting for your turn, even if you are salivating a lot,” said the governor.

Meanwhile, Lonyangapuo told National Super Alliance leader Raila Odinga to stop his planned swearing-in as it amounted to treason.