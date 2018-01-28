No group will be allowed to use Uhuru Park, warns Koome ahead of Raila swearing-in

| Published Sun, January 28th 2018 at 18:32, Updated January 28th 2018 at 20:17 GMT +3

Police have now said that they have not received any notification from the National Super Alliance (NASA) over its planned swearing-in event at Uhuru Park grounds on Tuesday.

In a press briefing on Sunday, Nairobi Police Commander Japheth Koome indicated no group will be allowed to access the recreational park on Tuesday.

“No group will be allowed to use Uhuru Park, the place will remain closed and any scheduled activities that were to take place there should be cancelled.

“I am told that different groups want to use the grounds on that day but I want to tell them that the grounds will be a no go zone and urge them to choose a different day. Confrontations are bound to happen during that day and the police cannot sit and watch and allow that to happen,” said Mr Koome.

The Nairobi police boss also affirmed that over 100 suspected muggers were arrested on Saturday night in the Capital.

A showdown looms on Tuesday as NASA remains defiant on undertaking the swearing-in of Raila Odinga at the historic Uhuru Park grounds despite Nairobi County government closing down the facility for renovations.

“Swearing-in of our president and deputy president scheduled for January 30 at Uhuru Park is on,” stressed David Ndii of the People’s Assembly Organising Committee on Friday.

A meeting between the NASA principals planned for Thursday (January 25) to fine tune details for the January 30 event, however, failed to take place.

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka has thrown in the towel over calls for dialogue he has been championing citing lack of goodwill from the Jubilee regime.

“I really feel pain about my country and I don’t want to make any other plea. I think I have spoken enough,” Kalonzo noted on Thursday.

Sources within the NASA outfit indicate elaborate plans have been made to make the event a success.

The sources claim Raila has a presidential standard imported from France and a gold sword from Dubai to symbolise his instruments of power during the oath ceremony.

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko closed down Uhuru Park on Wednesday from any gathering and meetings.

“Notice is hereby given to the general public that Uhuru Park Grounds is scheduled to undergo phased improvement works in order to enhance usefulness to its visitors,” read a notice by Acting County Secretary Leboo Ole Morintat.

NASA lawmakers had anticipated that the Government would cordon off Uhuru Park to prevent the controversial swearing-in event from happening.

“When we chose Uhuru Park, we knew the Jubilee leadership would thwart our mission by ensuring the venue is cordoned off by police. We have chosen a different location that will be known during or after the event,” an unnamed NASA MP stated last week.

NASA co-principal and Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader Musalia Mudavadi maintained that the oath plan were still in place.

Nairobi Business Community had also applied to use the park for a free medical camp.

According to Chairman Wilfred Kamau, the camp would target street boys who wished to be circumcised and would not pay for the minor surgery.