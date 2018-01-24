Most dangerous roads in Karen, Nairobi Previous Story
Police kill two more suspects in war on crime in Nairobi

By Cyrus Ombati | Published Wed, January 24th 2018 at 08:59, Updated January 24th 2018 at 09:01 GMT +3

Two suspected thugs were Tuesday night shot dead in separate incidents in Nairobi in war on crime. One was killed in Industrial Area and the second one in Tassia area.

Police say the men were muggers and had been attacking and robbing residents when an alarm was raised alerting officers who were on patrol. This increased to five, the number of suspects killed on Tuesday alone in separate incidents in the city. Two had been shot dead near railways area and one in Globe Cinema. Police say they have mounted operations to rid of muggers harassing residents.

Another suspect was killed at an apartment off Thika Road and behind TRM in a botched robbery. The gang had raided an apartment and stole from cars.

Police have advised the Nairobi County Government to deal with hawking and street children menace.

This will enable them address rising cases of mugging in the city, which has angered many.

Police advice follows a declaration by Governor Mike Sonko that he had formed an anti-mugging squad to address the crime.

“After receiving several cases of insecurity within some sections of Nairobi CBD my office today formed anti-mugging squad who will work closely with Kenya police to curb the situation,” Sonko said.

The County Government has allowed hawkers to operate on some city streets, which, police say is contributing to the rise of crime.

Tens of street children are also roaming on the city streets and some of them have been blamed for crime incidents reported so far.

Police together with the county askaris have mounted operations to address the menace.

