MPs set to get Sh278m extra as they wait for court verdict

| Published Wed, January 24th 2018 at 00:00, Updated January 23rd 2018 at 23:56 GMT +3

Each of the 416 MPs will pocket at least Sh668,000 extra in allowances and salary at the end of January.

This comes after the suspension of the pay structure that would have slashed their remuneration.

ALSO READ: One billionaire produced after every two days in 2016/2017

The lawmakers managed to have the new Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) structure put aside by a court order in December last year.

The new development implies that the taxpayer will have to cough about Sh278 million to finance the legislators’ trips to their constituencies and pay for the maintenance of their top-end cars.

The amount is part of backdated fixed car maintenance allowance and reversion to the old enhanced salaries for the 67 senators, 290 elected MPs, 47 woman representatives, and 12 nominated representatives.

The MPs will be reimbursed a fixed car maintenance allowance paid at the rate of Sh356,525 a month and Sh88,750 slashed from their pay in December.

This month, the lawmakers will get the full fixed car maintenance and Sh710,000 as salary, meaning each member will get a minimum of Sh1,378,000.

In addition to this, MPs whose constituencies are beyond 375km will pocket extra shillings for every additional kilometre.

Most MPs from northeastern, coast, western, and Nyanza regions will benefit from these perks as they come from the farthest areas.

In a memo dated January 19, 2018, National Assembly Clerk Michael Sialai informed the MPs that they would get their old enhanced perks until a case before Justice George Odunga is determined.

ALSO READ: Four rebel MPs face ouster as row over House teams deepens

On December 14, Justice Odunga ruled the pay cut notice should not be implemented until the case was determined. The case is up for hearing today.

The memo reads: “Reference is made to Nairobi Judicial Review No 686 of 2017 – the Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC) vs the Salaries and Remuneration Commission where the High Court suspended the implementation of SRC Gazette notice No 6517.

Remuneration package

"This therefore means that PSC reverts to the remuneration package for members of Parliament as it was immediately prior to the suspended Gazette notice with effect from December 2017.

“As a result of this development, we will be processing mileage reimbursement in accordance with the Salaries and Remuneration Commission Circular Ref: SRC/TS/PASC/2/35/3 of November 15, 2013, which states...”

Mr Sialai said the mileage allowance will be reimbursed based on actual distances covered by members subject to provisions of the SRC Circular of 2013.

Members eligible for the mileage allowance have been asked to fill a mileage reimbursement claim form for the claimable distance covered.

ALSO READ: MPs vow to stay put, blame woes on cartels

But MPs have been told not to claim mileage reimbursement for a period exceeding 52 weeks in a financial year.

They have been asked to provide a copy of the logbook for the car he/she will use to travel to the county/constituency and a letter from the relevant ministry confirming distances from Parliament Buildings to the home of the lawmaker, using the most direct route.

Apart from having their monthly pay cut from Sh710,000 to Sh621,250, MPs collectively lost their Sh2 billion car grant.

But with the court order, some MPs have signed for Sh5 million car grant.

The new pay structure had taken away five allowances, including the car grant.

This meant an MP's average monthly take-home reduced by at least Sh455,000 a month. But now they will continue enjoying the perks until the case is determined.