MPs accuse State House of muzzling House committees

By Mkamburi Mwawasi | Published Tue, January 23rd 2018 at 00:00, Updated January 22nd 2018 at 23:35 GMT +3

Members of the National Assembly's Public Accounts Committee have accused State House of interfering with the independence of Parliament and its committees.

Speaking during their induction at a hotel in Mombasa, Kiminini MP Chris Walmalwa asked State House to allow legislators conduct their business without undue pressure and threats.

He was referring to the stand-off between four Jubilee MPs and the party's leadership after they refused to relinquish chairmanship of four committees.

“I am disappointed that some people have been summoned to State House to sign a vote of no confidence against a chairman that we chose,” said Wamalwa.

MPs Sheikh Mohamud (Wajir South), Mohamed Ali (Nyali) and Busia Woman Representative Florence Mutua also supported calls for an independent Parliament to secure its oversight role.

The MPs elected against Jubilee Party’s wishes are Alfred Keter (Labour Committee chairman), James Gakuya ( Broadcasting Committee), Silas Tiren (Agriculture) and Kangogo Bowen (vice chairman of Environment, Water and Mineral Resources committee).

