Police ask Governor Sonko to deal with street families to address crime

| Published Mon, January 22nd 2018 at 13:14, Updated January 22nd 2018 at 13:31 GMT +3

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko

Governor Sonko has established an anti-mugging squad to help deal with the rising insecurity in the city.

Nairobi, Kenya: Police have advised Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko to deal with hawking and street children menace.

This will enable them to address rising cases of mugging in the city, which has angered many.

Police advice follows a declaration by Governor Mike Sonko that he had formed an anti-mugging squad to address the rising insecurity.

“After receiving several cases of insecurity within some sections of Nairobi CBD my office has formed anti-mugging squad who will work closely with Kenya police to curb the situation,” Sonko said.

He claimed that he has reports that some politicians and business people are funding youths to terrorize people. He, however, did not provide proof to the claims.

But a senior officer who talked to the Standard said the move by Sonko was a knee-jerk reaction, which cannot help.

“He knows where the problem is. Hawkers and street children are the problem and the governor must address that first,” said the officer who asked not to be named.

The County Government has allowed hawkers to operate on some city streets, which, police say is contributing to the rise of crime.

Tens of street children are also roaming the city streets and some of them have been blamed for crime incidents reported so far.

There has been an upsurge of mugging and snatching incidents in the city. Muggers walk in groups of between five and ten people attacking pedestrians.

