School principal flees after confiscating student admission letter

| Published Thu, January 18th 2018 at 19:56, Updated January 18th 2018 at 21:20 GMT +3

Standard Newspaper Nakuru based Journalist Julius Chepkwony (right) with John Kiprotich the parent to Naomi Cherop at the office of Solian Girls’ High School principal on January 18,2018. [Photo by Kipsang Joseph/Standard]

There was drama at Solian Girls high school in Baringo County after the principal fled from her office when the Standard team took back a Form One student she had refused to admit because the parent had not paid fees in full.

Isabella Simiyu left the team of journalists, the student and the parent in her office and went into hiding the whole day when the Standard went to seek answers why she had refused to admit the student and confiscated her admission letter on Monday when form ones were reporting to school.

"So you have chosen to call press for me, let me call my security," Isabella Simiyu said as she fled her office.

The father of the 16 year-old girl, John Rotich said he had visited the school four times since Monday, January 15, when they were first turned away by the principal. Mr. Rotich had hoped to convince her to admit the child but his efforts were thwarted.

He said the principal refused to admit his daughter with the Sh11, 000 he had of the Sh26, 584 first term fees indicated in the school fee structure. The school charges Sh15, 000 for uniforms per each student according to the fee structure.

Rotich said he did not leave the principal's office hanging around hers secretary's office every day but she would get out of her office at 5pm and leave without having a word with him

He said the Sh11, 000 he had already paid using school's pay bill number was money he borrowed from a neighbour.

"I had no money and the Sh11, 000 which I paid via school pay bill number and which the school reversed was borrowed," said Rotich.

He said at one incident he sat at the secretary's waiting lounge until 8pm but still he could not be admitted and instead the Principal ordered the school guard to escort him outside.

"All I wanted was to have my child issued with an admission number, I would then go with her home as I hustle for fees," said Rotich.

Rotich a casual worker at Nakuru said well he had since visited the school four times to no avail.

His daughter Naomi Cherop got 332 marks and had received admission letter to join the school.

The girl was however admitted last evening after the Standard intervened and shared the parent’s plight with Baringo County Director of Education Willy Muchocho.

Muchocho said after consultation with Regional Coordinator, they agreed that the student be admitted immediately and the school agree with the parent on how to clear remaining fee balance.

"I have taken up the matter and my boss (Regional Coordinator) has authorised she be admitted immediately," said Muchocho.

"We have resolved and I assure you we will follow up to ensure the girl is comfortable and no one will victimise her. She must take up her slot in the school and we have communicated the same to the Principal," he added.

Immediately the girl was admitted, her parent expressed gratitude to the Standard team for following up on the matter.

"I am delighted and were it not for Standard, I would be at home with my daughter," he said as he bid by his daughter who had changed from her primary school's uniform to the new school's uniform.

By the time the Standard team left the school at 6pm, the whereabouts of the principal was unknown as she had switched off her phone since leaving the team in her office at 10am.