Let me bewitch man who raped my daughter, Ukambani woman asks court

| Published Thu, January 18th 2018 at 10:04, Updated January 18th 2018 at 10:20 GMT +3

A middle-aged woman has asked the court to grant her permission to bewitch the man suspected to have raped her daughter.

A middle-aged woman left Makindu law courts in shock after seeking judge’s permission to bewitch a man who is accused of sexually assaulting her daughter.

Earlier, the court had postponed Mr Dominic Musyoka’s trial for a later date following failure of tabling doctor’s report in a move to build the case that involves a standard five pupil.

The 10-year old’s mother was disappointed by the failure of the doctor to present the examination report hence the protest.

The mother faulted the court’s commitment to ensuring that her daughter gets justices.

This court should grant me permission to pursue the issue using the Kikamba way, requested the mother highlighted her plea in a philosophical manner with the courts Senior Resident Magistrate Gerald Mutiso requesting clarification on her reaction

The woman recapped on her statement indicating her readiness in seeking for justice off the court way Kikamba procedure pleading further with the court to grant her that authorization.

However, the magistrate instructed that she get further explanation from the Courts senior prosecutor Mr. Tito Wanga that the doctors missing report prompted the adjournment of the case since the medical report was important in building the case.

Giving the last adjournment, Mr. Mutiso gave his final statement moving the case to next month March 4.

The minors sexual assault occurred last year during the valentine day at Machinery market in Kibwezi East.

The suspect who is a Secondary School teacher is alleged to have bought the girl a bottle of soda and asked her not to reveal the ordeal to anybody.

The suspect is out on a Sh200,000 bond.