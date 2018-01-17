| Published Wed, January 17th 2018 at 10:56, Updated January 17th 2018 at 11:17 GMT +3

Garcia has been living in the United States since he was 10 years old Photo:Courtesy

A 39-year-old father has been deported from the United States because he was ‘too old’ for Deferred Action for Child Aliens (DACA).

Jorge Garcia was deported to Mexico on Monday 15 after his removal had been postponed for several years.

Garcia and his wife Cindy with their two children.

Ms. Garcia is, however, a United States citizen. She said her husband worked as a landscaper and did not have a criminal record. He had tried to change his immigration status in 2005 by applying for a green card, but “the lawyer that we had at that time was incompetent and she filed the wrong paperwork,” Ms. Garcia said.

For years, the family has been trying to find a way to keep him in the country but failed and blamed his departure on strict enforcement of existing immigration laws.

Protesters who carried placards which read: 'Stop separating families' at the airport

Garcia, who worked as a gardener, has no criminal record and has been in the country since he was brought by a relative aged 10.

He lived quietly in the US until 2005 when he and his wife began the process to try to win him legal status. Garcia has worked as a landscape gardener in the past PHOTO:COURTESY

They, however, alerted themselves to ICE in the process and in 2009, Garcia was told to expect deportation.

The Obama administration granted the family several stays to allow them more time together to work out a permanent solution.

In November this year ICE agents told the father of two that he would have to leave.

They allowed him to spend a final Christmas with his family before ordering him back to his native Mexico.

Garcia spending final moments with his children.

As she spent her final minutes with her husband on Monday, the man's wife blamed her troubles on President Donald Trump.

"You have destroyed my life. There's nothing I can do about it."

On Monday, protesters joined the family at the airport with placards which read: 'Stop tearing families apart'.

Garcia was escorted through the checkout desk by two ICE agents.

The agency, however, did not respond to inquiries about Garcia's case on Tuesday 16.

