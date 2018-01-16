Murang’a Catholic Priest arrested over sodomy allegations

| Published Tue, January 16th 2018 at 15:31, Updated January 16th 2018 at 15:40 GMT +3

A Catholic Priest was on Monday arrested for allegedly sodomising a 18-year-old in Gonda village in Muranga County.

It is alleged that Samuel Kariuki, the victim was seen entering the Gonda Parish Cotholic Quarters at around 2am accompanied by Father Zachary Nganga , aged 36.

Members of the public who have been overly suspicious of the Priest’s intentions with boys in the area soon called the police after their long stay in the room.

The two were found in bed when police arrived and after long interrogation it was revealed that the Catholic father sodomized the victim.

Both were arrested on grounds of indulging in cunny behaviour and placed in custody pending further investigations.

The matter was booked at the Muthithi Police Station under Incident report,OB number 24/15/01/2018 at half past 2 in the morning as seen by the Standard Digital.

Villagers have been monitoring the Priest’s activities for some time, accusing him of practising gayism with minors.

Reports reaching us also say that the two will have to undergo a medical test whose results will be presented in court as evidence.