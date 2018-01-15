Court releases university lecturer held over wife's death

| Published Mon, January 15th 2018 at 16:12, Updated January 15th 2018 at 17:14 GMT +3

University don Fredrick Ogola when he appeared in court on January, 3. [Photo: Courtesy]

In summary University don who allegedly killed his wife in Lavington Nairobi has been freed on Sh100,000 bond

Judge Luka Kimaru released Fredrick Onyango Ogolla after his lawyer Steve Kimathi made an application to have him released on bond.

Nairobi, Kenya: University Don who allegedly killed his wife in Lavington Nairobi has been freed on Sh100,000 bond pending completion of investigations.

Judge Luka Kimaru released Fredrick Onyango Ogolla after his lawyer Steve Kimathi made an application to have him released on bond.

ALSO READ: Six police officers are suspects in murder case

Kimaru directed him to appear before Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) for further investigations.

In the bail application, Kimathi had argued that the post-Morten was conducted and the cause of death could be stroke.

The court heard that on January 3, 2018 Ogolla was arraigned before the Senior Principal Magistrate at Kibera Law Courts where the DPP and the National Police Service successfully applied for orders that he be detained for 10 days.

“Under the constitution, the applicant is presumed innocent until proved guilty upon full of the case against him,” said Kimathi.

Kimathi had argued that the accused has a constitutional right to be released on bail/bond pending the hearing and determination of her case.

“Ogolla has been in custody since January 3, 2018 and the right to be released on bail is guaranteed under the law,” said Kimathi.

Kimathi added that the accused is a renowned lecturer at Strathmore University and is a highly esteemed member of the Lavington Community and has his roots in the country and not a flight risk.

The prosecution at the same time requested to be granted two more days so that they can complete the investigations.

ALSO READ: Police arrest 65 year old man for killing wife

The matter will be mentioned in two days’ time.