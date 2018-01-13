Court orders recount in petition against Changamwe MP Next Story
NASA and Jubilee MCAs fight as Taita Taveta assembly adopts Peoples Assembly motion

By Renson Mnyamwezi | Published Sat, January 13th 2018 at 00:00, Updated January 12th 2018 at 21:13 GMT +3
Chaotic scenes at the Taita-Taveta County Assembly chambers as NASA and Jubilee Party MCAs fought over the introduction of the People's Assembly motion. [Renson Mnyamwezi, Standard]

Chaos erupted at Taita Taveta County Assembly in Wundanyi town yesterday when NASA MCAs hurriedly passed the People’s Assembly motion yesterday evening.

Pandemonium and chaotic scenes broke out in the house as the NASA and Jubilee allied MCAs fought, forcing Speaker Meshack Maganga to take cover under the table when water battles and chairs were thrown at him.

Property of unknown value was also destroyed following the skirmishes that lasted nearly half an hour. Trouble started when NASA legislators introduced the motion to the amazement of Jubilee MCAs who were caught unawares.

As the fighting ensued, Jubilee Party legislators attempted to grab the Speaker’s mess only to be repulsed by their opposition counterparts and Assembly orderlies.

Sergeant-at-Arms James Mwang’ombe was attacked and wrestled to the ground as he tried to protect the Speaker’s mess.

As the commotion continued, ODM’s Rong’e Juu Ward Representative Haris Keke read the controversial motion from a corner of the chambers next to the main entrance.

The notice of motion was introduced by ODM Chief Whip Ibrahim Juma and seconded by Majority Leader Jason Tuja.

“Pursuant to the provisions of the second Taita Taveta County Assembly Standing Orders No. 45 (5)a and 230 (1), and notwithstanding the provisions of standing order No. 38 (1) and 38 (2), this house procedurally resolves that the motion appearing under the following order (2) in this Supplementary Order Paper, be notified and moved ...,” the motion read.

Jubilee legislators dismissed the motion as illegal and vowed to take the speaker to court for allowing illegalities in the house.

“The motion, which was not in the order paper, was sneaked into the house with the full knowledge of the Speaker,” said County Assembly Minority Leader Ronald Sagurani.

