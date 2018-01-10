NASA MP: I recognise Uhuru as President of Kenya

| Published Wed, January 10th 2018 at 00:00, Updated January 9th 2018 at 23:53 GMT +3

A Member of Parliament (MP) affiliated to the National Super Alliance (NASA) has divulged that he recognises Uhuru Kenyatta as the President of Kenya.

Kitutu Chache South MP Richard Onyonka on Tuesday said that President Uhuru was legally sworn in and given the instruments of power after the repeat presidential election in October last year.

The legislator elected under the Ford Kenya Party added that Uhuru is in charge of the police, Kenya Defence Forces and other government departments.

Mr Onyonka, however, indicated that he has issues with how the presidential election was handled but the law clearly indicates Uhuru is the President.

He added he has no issue with any NASA member planning to swear in Raila Odinga as the ‘people’s president’.

Onyonka in his own words:

“Rais wa Kenya ni Uhuru Muigai Kenyatta. Ukiangalia kisheria, Uhuru Muigai Kenyatta aliapishwa…amepewa instruments of power. Yeye ndiye anayesimamia usalama, jeshi, hela ya Kenya. Yeye ndiye President wa Republic ya Kenya.

Mimi kama mbunge na mwanachama wa Ford-Kenya iliyo kwenye mrengo wa NASA nina tashwishwi vile kura zilipigwa, lakini mimi sisemi Uhuru sio kiongozi wa Kenya. Mimi sina shida na Uhuru kuwa kiongozi wa Kenya kwa sababu aliapishwa. Katiba inasema aliapishwa na mkamwapisha.

Ingawa mrengo wa NASA kuna wale wanaosema wataenda kumwapisha mheshimiwa Raila Odinga kuwa rais wa wananchi, sina shida na wao kumwapisha..lakini mimi najua rais wa Kenya ni Uhuru Muigai Kenyatta."

Raila was given a Bible as a gift by leaders as he marked his 73rd birthday on Sunday.

Leaders in Kakamega gave Raila the Holy Book and asked him to take oath during his planned swearing-in this month.

The gift was presented by Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala on behalf of MPs and Senators.

According to Mr Malala, NASA MPs would swear an affidavit to recognise Raila as ‘people's president’.

The NASA leader also announced his swearing-in date as the ‘people’s president’.

Speaking on Sunday in Kakamega, Raila vowed that he would be sworn in on January 30, 2018 together with Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka.

The Opposition chief also dared the Government to arrest him and NASA leaders after the inauguration.

"On January 30, I will be sworn in and this time it's a real deal and anyone saying its treason let him come and arrest us. The event is not only about carrying the Bible and saying 'I swear', we want to make it real. We want this swearing-in process to be inclusive of all Kenyans. That's why we are discussing before we go ahead,” said Raila.

The former Prime Minister was accompanied by NASA co-principals Musalia Mudavadi, Moses Wetang'ula and other leaders.

On Thursday (January 4, 2018) NASA said the committee to swear in Raila and Kalonzo was already working and would be unveiled.

“We are of course alive to the fact that the public is very eager to hear about the swearing in of the People’s President and Deputy President. This is on course. It will be the biggest public event that Kenya has seen since independence. An Assumption of Office Committee, which is already in place and working will be unveiled in the coming days, and that Committee will be keeping you informed,” read part of a statement by the Organising Committee of the People’s Assembly.

Addressing Kenyans on New Year’s Eve, Raila divulged that NASA would launch fresh peaceful protests against the Jubilee Government.

“Within the first week of the New Year, we will unveil a programme for civil disobedience, peaceful protests, non-cooperation with and resistance to an illegitimate regime in addition to People’s Assemblies,” said Raila.

The Opposition chief said that NASA’s priority would be to fight for electoral justice to ensure that the voter’s voice is heard.

“After three stolen elections in a row and the standoff that has ensued, ending the culture of sham elections with pre-determined outcomes must be the nation’s priority. We must nip the new trend where people continue to vote, opposition is allowed to exist and win a few seats in parliament, but the vote does not really count,” said Raila.

He indicated electoral justice would go hand in hand with strengthening of the Judiciary and reforming the security sector.

The former Prime Minister also hit out at the Government saying that police brutality would not be accepted and must end.

“So far, the mindset is to steal the election, suppress and subdue protesters into submission by killing them then they will accept, forget and move on. This has been the case in all the three stolen elections,” Raila pointed out.

He also warned that the only way President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Government can avoid Opposition’s fury is by agreeing to dialogue on electoral reforms.

“NASA has two ways to realize these goals. We can sit down on the negotiating table with our Jubilee opponents and discuss how to fix our electoral system, reform the executive, protect the judiciary, reform the security sector and strengthen devolution. We are ready for such dialogue as long as these issues are on the table. Alternatively, we take the issues to the people and let them decide without the involvement of the State,” Raila declared.

