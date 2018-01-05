Uhuru retains six cabinet secretaries in mini changes

| Published Fri, January 5th 2018 at 16:26, Updated January 5th 2018 at 17:06 GMT +3

President Uhuru Kenyatta at a past function, he has made mini-changes in his government

NAIROBI, KENYA: President Uhuru Kenyatta has retained six cabinet secretaries in his second term following last year re-election.

Henry Rotich has been re-appointed Cabinet Secretary Treasury, Charles Keter (Energy), Joseph Mucheru (ICT), James Macharia (Transport) and Fred Matiangi (Interior and Coordination and Acting Education CS).

The president has also nominated former Turkana Senator John Munyes, former Marsabit Governor Ukur Yattani and former Director of Public Prosecutions Keriako Tobiko to the cabinet.

He did not however, name their potfolios.

The 2010 constitution allows for a maximum of 22 ministries with women expected to a number of slots in the cabinet.

In December 2017, the Federation of Women Lawyers urged the president to name at least seven women to his second-term Cabinet.

FIDA-Kenya chair Josephine Wambua-Mongare cited the constitutional requirement that not more than two-thirds of elected and appointed leaders be of one gender.

In the mini-announcement, former Nakuru Governor Kinuthia Mbugua has been named State House Comptroller and Joseph Kinyua retained as the Head of Public Service. Wanyama Musiambo named Deputy Head Public Service and Nzioka Waita named Chief of Staff and Head Presidential Delivery Unit.

In other changes, the president has redeployed DCI boss Ndegwa Muhoro, Samwel Arachi (AP boss), Mboya Kitili (Deputy Inspector General of Police) to other public duties.

George Kinoti will replace Ndegwa Muhoro as the the DCI boss though in acting capacity. Noor Gubow has been appointed in acting capacity Inspector General Adminstration police while Edward Njoroge will be acting as the Deputy Inspector General Kenya Police.

The president also appointed Lawrence Lenayapa Ambassador Netherlands.

“As promised I have named part of men women to help my government implement our projects as Jubilee government kicks off second term service to the nation,” he said.

The president said he has accepted the resignation of Keriako Tobiko as the Director of Public Prosecution and will be making full announcement of cabinet secretaries in the coming days.

President Uhuru while delivering his New Year message at State House, Nairobi, hinted at naming a new Cabinet in the next few weeks when he names a team to deliver his Big Four Vision.

The four big plans under Uhuru’s focus in his second-term administration targets food security, affordable housing, expanding manufacturing sector and providing affordable health care for all.

Speaking during Kenya’s 54th Jamuhuri Day celebrations in Nairobi, Uhuru called on all Kenyans to unite in order to help him achieve the ambitious plan targeting food security, affordable housing, expanding manufacturing sector and providing affordable health care for all.

“In the next few weeks, I will unveil the men and women to whom I will entrust delivery of the Big Four, and other programmes that will transform this country. I will expect these men and women to serve Kenyans without partiality and with the very highest standard of integrity and efficiency,” Uhuru said on New Year’s Eve. The Head of State also asked leaders to unite and deliver on promises to help solve problems that Kenyans face.

