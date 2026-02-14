KICD's evaluation processes mirror best practices all over the world

Audio By Vocalize

The attention of the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD) has been drawn to an article appearing in the Saturday Standard entitled How KICD’s veil of Secrecy undermines our Education. Let us state from the onset that the article is utterly misleading, malicious and written in the tone of a probable bitter loser. The writer alleges, in brief, that the textbook evaluation process is shrouded in secrecy, unfair, corrupt and violates the Kenya Constitution 2010.

The KICD wishes to respond to the article as follows, and in the process, clarify the process of evaluation of the Curriculum Support Materials, among them, textbooks.

To begin with, the KICD is a state corporation established under Act No. 4 of 2013. Its mandate is to develop, review, evaluate and approve curricula and curriculum support materials for Basic and Tertiary Education in Kenya.

The KICD Curriculum development and evaluation processes are quite stakeholder-intensive as they draw on the expertise and perspectives of a wide range of education institutions and organisations. These include the Ministry of Education (MoE), especially the Directorate of Quality Assurance and Standards (DQAS); Teachers Service Commission (TSC) and Government of Kenya (GoK) agencies such as Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC), Kenya Institute of Special Education (KISE), Centre for Mathematics, Science and Technology Education in Africa (CEMASTEA), among others. The key participants are teachers and other educators drawn from all over the Country. In addition, unionised teachers, professional associations, the Industry, publishers themselves and Faith-Based Organisations (FBOs) and even GoK Security agencies are involved. The textbook evaluation process reflects the collective input of all key players in the Education sector. This inclusive approach ensures that diverse voices are heard and that the process reflects the interests of learners, educators, and the wider society. KICD has, in the last two years, even invited the Media to witness the professionalism associated with the process.

The textbook evaluation process takes place through a panel system. The panellists are selected through a rigorous process. KICD places an advertisement in the newspapers asking for qualified Kenyans to apply. The applicants are shortlisted and selected based on qualifications, experience and integrity as confirmed by their heads of institutions, who forward the letters. Every panel must ensure diversity in terms of County, gender, ethnicity, and experience to ensure no possibility of collusion. Every panel is chaired by a QAS Officer and is assigned a KICD Curriculum Development expert. All these steps are intended to ensure objectivity, fairness and avoidance of conflicts of interest. The evaluation exercises take place in various towns and institutions, on a rotational basis, within Kenya. The panellists take an oath of confidentiality administered by a qualified judicial officer.

The Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development manages a clearly defined sequence of steps when publishers submit course books, literary texts and other curriculum support materials for the Competency-Based Education. The process is designed to guarantee quality, fairness and full compliance with national standards and the values set out in Article 10 of the Constitution.

The first stage is the public invitation. KICD issues an official call for submissions through its website and other appropriate channels. The second stage is the Confirmation of Intent by Publishers. Any publisher wishing to participate must write to the Director/CEO by the given closing date to confirm the specific titles they plan to submit.

Thirdly is the actual submission of materials. Publishers deliver the required number of copies of each title, together with proof of payment of the evaluation fee and all supporting documents, to KICD headquarters by the published deadline. Submissions arriving after the cut-off are not accepted. Shortly afterwards, an opening session is normally held in the presence of all the participating publishers to record the handover and ensure transparency. The materials manuscripts come to KICD in an anonymous form. There is no way panellists would know what materials they are evaluating.

The next step is the evaluation by Expert Panels. Trained evaluators assess every submission against the approved curriculum design, checking content accuracy, pedagogical approach, language level, inclusivity, gender sensitivity and other prescribed criteria. The panels produce a detailed report with scores and observations, which is shared publicly by all publishers.

This is followed by the Curriculum Technical Committee review. The Curriculum Technical Committee (CTC) examines the evaluation report line by line. The committee confirms that the process was followed correctly, the scoring is consistent, and any recommendations are soundly based. Where necessary, it requests clarification or minor adjustments.

The final decision is given by the KICD Council. The Council, as the Institute’s governing body, considers the vetted recommendations from the CTC and gives formal approval (or otherwise) to the list of materials. The announcement of results is then made. Once approved, KICD publishes the outcome—listing approved titles, those approved with conditions, and those not approved—on its website and through official notices. Individual publishers also receive direct communication. Publishers whose materials are conditionally approved or require corrections must deliver the revised versions by the date specified in the results letter. After verification, these titles are fully endorsed for school use. Dissatisfied publishers are also given time frames to raise any complaints.

The criteria is clearly stated and available to the publishers before the evaluation process. The issues publishers check for include the following: They include:

Curriculum coverage and alignment: This is often a primary threshold. Evaluators check the percentage of required strands, sub-strands, specific learning outcomes, core competencies, values, Pertinent and Contemporary Issues (PCIs) and cross-cutting themes covered by the material. Full or near-full alignment (e.g., 95–100% for top marks) is essential, ensuring the resource supports CBE's learner-centred, activity-based and inquiry-oriented approach without major omissions.

Content quality and accuracy: This is a heavily weighted section (frequently 40+ marks). Panels verify factual correctness, absence of errors, conceptual depth, relevance to learner age/grade/psychosocial stage, real-life application, and promotion of positive values. Materials must avoid stereotypes, bias, harmful content, or negative portrayals, while including inclusivity, gender sensitivity, equity, respect for diversity, and special needs awareness.

Pedagogical and instructional effectiveness: This focuses on how well the material develops CBE competencies (communication, critical thinking, creativity, digital literacy, self-efficacy). It assesses the quality, variety and differentiation of learning activities (practical, project-based, inquiry-driven), methodology (guided discovery, group work, real-world links) and assessment provisions (formative/summative tools for demonstrating competencies).

Language and readability: Language must be grammatically accurate, clear, age-appropriate, engaging, culturally relevant and free of unnecessary jargon. Vocabulary, sentence structures and overall readability should suit the target learners.

Illustrations, visuals, layout and design: Illustrations and graphics are judged for relevance, accuracy, educational value, clarity, attractiveness, appropriate placement, balance with text, use of color/font/boldness and enhancement of usability.

Teacher's guide and support elements: Separate or integrated scoring evaluates guidance for teachers and its alignment with the learner's book.

Only the highest-scoring materials that meet or exceed these minimums are recommended by the Curriculum Technical Committee (CTC) and approved by the KICD Council. Materials that fail in critical areas, such as factual errors, poor curriculum alignment, or promotion of negative values, are rejected or returned for revision. These are detailed reports that are shared with all the publishers. Additionally, literary texts must lay emphasis on setting, plot, themes, characterisation, style, engagement and language level. Dictionaries assess headword count, usage guidance, definitions/examples, pronunciation, and illustration ratios. Atlases focus on map accuracy, legibility, labelling, density of information and support for mapping skills or cross-cutting issues like environment.

Throughout, panels undergo training on these criteria to ensure objectivity and fairness. The process upholds constitutional values under Article 10, prioritising transparency, accountability, and quality.

In conclusion, while concerns about transparency are valid in any public institution, it is important to recognise that KICD operates under a statutory mandate, involves a wide range of stakeholders, and follows established procurement laws. Far from being opaque, its processes are designed to balance inclusivity, accountability, and integrity in curriculum development.

The KICD is a public institution, and a Kenyan who wants further information on the textbook evaluation process is free to come to the Institute and seek clarification. Indeed, even Kenyans who wish to come and witness the textbook evaluation process are free to apply to the Institute, and they shall be considered. Nevertheless, the Institute pleads with Kenyans to avoid writing incorrect articles or making malicious claims that serve to instil fear or doubt among Kenyans about their Education system in general, the curriculum and even curriculum support materials. The KICD processes mirror best practices all over the world and have attracted benchmarking by many countries because of their success.

The writer is the Principal Curriculum Development Officer in charge of Evaluation at Kthe enya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD)