Bus overturns on Kenyatta Avenue, Nairobi

| Published Wed, January 3rd 2018 at 08:23, Updated January 3rd 2018 at 13:40 GMT +3

A City Shuttle bus has overturned on Kenyatta Avenue, Nairobi after colliding with a saloon car.

The injured in the Wednesday morning accident have been rushed to Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) by the Kenya Red Cross Society.

The driver of the saloon car was too traumatised and remained in the car for close to 20 minutes.

Rear view of the City Shuttle bus. [Photo: Courtesy]

Fourteen people are undergoing treatment at KNH.

The collision happened at the junction of Kenyatta Avenue and Muindi Mbingu Street.

The bus, a 56-seater, was full to capacity.

The bus has since been removed from the accident scene.

Curious onlookers at the scene of the accident. [Photo: Courtesy]

This accident comes days after bus-truck collision at Migaa area along the infamous Nakuru-Eldoret road claimed over 30 lives and left scores others injured.

In the Sunday December 31 dawn accident, the bus belonging to Matunda Sacco was travelling from Busia to Nairobi when it collided head-on with a trailer as it tried to overtake.

Among the dead were the driver of the lorry and his assistant while 30 bodies were retrieved from the ill-fated bus bringing the deaths in December from road accidents to over 100.

The injured were rushed to Molo Sub-County Hospital and the Nakuru Level Five Hospital.

An accident on Friday (December 29, 2017) claimed the lives of three African Independent Pentecostal Church of Africa (AIPCA) bishops in Mwea, Kirinyaga County.

The saloon car in which the bishops were travelling in collided with another as it tried to overtake near the Wamumu Approved School on the Nairobi- Meru highway.

National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has come under sharp criticism for doing little to stop the incessant road accidents.

On December 27, 2017, NTSA officials had to flee from the scene of an accident in Matuu town after a crowd of angry of people charged at them. They were accused of laxity in dealing with the carelessness an impunity that cost most lives.

On the fateful day, a 52-seater bus licensed to operate under a Githurai-based Sacco overturned killing five.

A statement from the road safety authority would however absolve its officers of the accusations arguing they had relocated to a different place to carry out another operation.

The Migaa crash is sad addition to a tragic normalcy in which bloodletting on our roads elicits knee-jerk reactions by bureaucrats and the police with no serious intentions to stop the madness.

On December 13 Standard Digital reported that at least 70 people had died in separate accidents in a span of 72 hours.

In contrast, at least 71 people died in similar circumstances between January and November 28 on sections between Nakuru and Eldoret alone, according to the Government.

In the second week of December, a truck hit more than six vehicles left at least 15 people dead at Sachag’wan on the Nakuru-Eldoret highway leaving many passengers seriously injured.

On December 11, nineteen people were killed in smash-up at Kamukuywa Bridge along the Webuye-Kitale road, among them nine from one family.

They were travelling to Vihiga from Kitale after a family re-union. Witnesses recounted how six vehicles were involved in multiple accidents at the killer bridge between 8.30pm and 10pm.

On December 10, seven musicians, who included five men and two women, died when their Toyota Probox collided head-on with a lorry at Kamara on Nakuru-Eldoret highway.