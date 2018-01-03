Kins of family wiped by road accident seek help to bury

| Published Wed, January 3rd 2018 at 00:00, Updated January 2nd 2018 at 23:21 GMT +3

Joyce Mandera (in red) who lost her son and four grandchildren in the Migaa crush is consoled by church members at her home in Chiga, Kisumu county on January 2,2018 [Denish Ochieng|Standard]

The relatives of five members of the same family killed in a road accident in Migaa, Nakuru County, have appealed for financial assistance to cover burial costs.

Martin Odol and his four children died in a road accident that claimed 36 lives on Sunday.

His wife, Pheobe Achieng, survived the crash and is still recuperating at Nakuru County Hospital. She sustained head, chest and limb injuries.

Close relatives on Monday transferred the five bodies to the Kisumu County Hospital mortuary as burial plans began.

“We thought it wise to bring the bodies closer to make it easier and cheaper to make burial arrangements,” said Nelson Kabaka, Mr Odol’s first cousin.

Odol was the only surviving child of his ailing 80-year-old mother, Joyce Mandera.

Yesterday, Mr Kabaka chaired a family meeting at their rural home in Kawese during which proposals for a burial date were discussed. The meeting resolved to wait at least three weeks so that funds could be raised.

“When we tried to work out the burial expenses, which will include mortuary bills, transport and coffins, we discovered that it would cost more than Sh800,000,” said Kabaka.

“As we speak, there is nothing we can hold on to given that the deceased was the only child in his home, meaning the extended family must be fully involved.”

He said friends and relatives had contributed money to hire the pickup that transported the bodies from Nakuru to Kisumu, and were already overwhelmed given the high funeral expenses.

“We are even thinking of transferring the patient who is still in Nakuru to Kisumu to make it easy for the family to reach her for necessary care” he said.

Odol, 45, was a mason who lived with his family in Nairobi’s Mukuru Kayaba estate.

Archbishop George Ogola of Faith Holy Ghost Church, who was part of the family meeting, described Odol as a dedicated servant of God.

Church expansion

“The headquarters of our church is in Kisumu and our presence is mostly within the region. It was Odol who led the expansion of the church in Nairobi, where he was the bishop until his death,” said Mr Ogola.

He said he had spent December 24, 25 and 26 with Odol, and they had discussed several church development issues.

Ms Mandera was yesterday overwhelmed by grief after viewing the bodies of her son and grandsons at the mortuary.

With the help of her church members, Mandera said a prayer as she shared her last moments with them. She recalled the last prayer her son offered in her house before they began their journey.