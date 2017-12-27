For victims of poll chaos the pains of 2017 lingers Previous Story
Kalonzo Musyoka returns, NASA insists on swearing-in plans

By Mercy Asamba | Published Wed, December 27th 2017 at 13:41, Updated December 27th 2017 at 13:45 GMT +3
NASA co-principal Kalonzo Musyoka returns back to the country. (Photo: Courtesy)

National Super Alliance (NASA) co-principal Kalonzo Musyoka jetted back to the country on Wednesday at 2 am with his wife Pauline Kalonzo.

The Wiper Party leader has been out of the country for many weeks attending to his wife who was admitted to hospital in Germany.

Pauline is said to be suffering from an undisclosed ailment, which is reportedly the reason Kalonzo has been missing in NASA’s recent political engagements.

According to sources at Nairobi Hospital, Pauline was first admitted on the evening of December 29, 2015 after doctors advised her to stay in hospital for more tests. The former vice president and his close family members were spotted at the hospital the following morning.

Pauline, who is a senior employee at the Central Bank of Kenya, then was in a stable condition. But soon after she sought medical treatment abroad.

Missing in action

NASA co-principal Moses Wetang'ula and Turkana Governor Josphat Nanok and Makueni's Kivutha Kibwana had earlier visited Kalonzo Musyoka in Germany as his wife was receiving treatment.

Early this month, the former Vice President was expected to attend the swearing-in of his son Kennedy, to the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) in Arusha, Tanzania and burial of the late Kitui West Member of Parliament Francis Nyenze but he did not show up.

Swearing-in

NASA has been weighing options of how Kalonzo will be sworn-in alongside NASA leader Raila Odinga.

According to the opposition leaders, one of the options was that Kalonzo comes back to be sworn-in before travelling back to Germany.

Another option is that NASA sends representatives to Germany and conduct the swearing-in there.

A third option was that the coalition would continue to postpone the event to a later date when Kalonzo will be back so that he can be sworn in with Raila Odinga.

The coalition has however maintained and assured supporters that the plan to swear-in the two leaders following their dissatisfaction in President Uhuru Kenyatta’s re-election is still in place.

