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Russia says Putin, Trump had 'frank' call after US envoys visit

By AFP | Sep. 8, 2026
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Firefighters battle a fire following Russian missiles strikes in Kyiv early on September 8, 2026. [Genya Savilov, AFP]

Russian President Vladimir Putin and US counterpart Donald Trump had an "extremely frank" phone call on Tuesday, after US negotiators visited Moscow over the weekend, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters, including AFP.

Steve Witkoff, who is Trump's business ally, and Jared Kushner, the president's son-in-law, visited the Russian and Ukrainian capitals at the weekend for talks with both Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

In a one-hour call on Tuesday, Putin and Trump "exchanged views on the outcome of the visits", Ushakov said.

The talks brought no immediate breakthrough in the four-and-a-half-year war that is Europe's bloodiest conflict since World War II.

Ushakov said Putin presented to Trump an "objective and detailed analysis" of the frontline situation.

The Kremlin leader routinely says his troops are advancing across the entire front, with the capture of the entire eastern Donbas a matter of time.

He also "pointed out what the Americans could realistically do to bring the hostilities to a swift conclusion," Ushakov said, without elaborating.

Moscow has shown no signs of dropping its maximalist conditions to end the war, including a demand that Ukraine cede territory in the east that Russia's troops have not captured.

Putin also told Trump that Russia had "no aggressive plans" towards Europe, Ushakov said.

The Kremlin has over the summer been accused of ratcheting up a sabotage campaign against Ukraine's European backers -- accusations it has denied.

"In view of the speculation regarding Russia's alleged hostile intentions towards European states, it was emphasised that we have absolutely no aggressive plans whatsoever towards Europe," Ushakov said.

"The myths being spread about the Russian threat serve as a pretext for Europeans to ramp up support for Ukraine and their own military spending," he added.

Fuelling the concerns over Russia's intentions, CIA chief John Ratcliffe paid a surprise visit to Moscow in late August, with US media reporting he warned Russia against attacking any NATO country.

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US President Donald Trump Moscow President Vladmir Putin
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