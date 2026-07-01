Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands Daily
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Two dead in World Cup celebrations in Mexico City

By AFP | Jul. 1, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Mexico's defender #05 Johan Vasquez and Ecuador's midfielder #19 Gonzalo Plata fight for the ball during the 2026 World Cup round of 32 football match between Mexico and Ecuador at the Mexico City Stadium in Mexico City on June 30, 2026. [AFP]

At least two people died on Wednesday during massive celebrations in Mexico City as the national team advanced to the next round at the World Cup, according to the local government.

A 19-year-old woman and a 44-year-old man died of asphyxiation, according to the city's health ministry.

Authorities have not confirmed the death of a third person, reported by local media.

The celebrations came after Mexico beat Ecuador to record their first World Cup knockout win since 1986, sending the co-hosts into the round of 16.

More than a million people gathered in the streets of Mexico City, mainly around the Angel of Independence monument, according to estimates by the city government.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902

Follow The Standard on Google News

Related Topics

Mexico City World Cup Mexico vs Ecuador Independence Monument
.

Latest Stories

Do you support court directive on Ruto Cabinet?
Do you support court directive on Ruto Cabinet?
Opinion
By Miriam Nafula
5 mins ago
Initiative to upskill youth in construction sector launched
Real Estate
By James Wanzala
5 mins ago
Singapore, Sydney most expensive cities to restart your life - report
Real Estate
By James Wanzala
5 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

PS Omollo denies abductions as families search for missing kin
By David Odongo 5 mins ago
PS Omollo denies abductions as families search for missing kin
Kanja besieged by NPSC feud, succession fight
By David Odongo 5 mins ago
Kanja besieged by NPSC feud, succession fight
Broke Treasury eyes Sh244b boon as Safaricom sale deal concludes
By Brian Ngugi 5 mins ago
Broke Treasury eyes Sh244b boon as Safaricom sale deal concludes
Revealed: Pay hike for chiefs, civil servants in proposed new deal
By Lewis Nyaundi 5 mins ago
Revealed: Pay hike for chiefs, civil servants in proposed new deal
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved