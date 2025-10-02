×
Planes collide on runway at New York's LaGuardia airport

By AFP | Oct. 2, 2025

LaGuardia crush. [Courtesy]

Two planes operated by a Delta subsidiary collided Wednesday on the runway at New York's LaGuardia airport, the local port authority and the airline said.

The incident involving two Endeavor Air jets occurred at 9:58 pm (0158 GMT on Thursday) as one was landing and the other about to take off, according to a statement from the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

One person was taken to hospital after suffering "non-life threatening injuries," it added. Delta reported one minor injury to a flight attendant.

Images shared by US media, which AFP was unable to immediately verify, showed damage to the nose of one of the jets.

The port authority said operations at LaGuardia, one of the United States' busiest airports, were not interrupted.

Delta, the parent company of Endeavor Air, said it would "work with all relevant authorities to review" safety measures following what it described as "a low-speed collision during taxi."

Citing preliminary information, Delta said the wing of the plane taxiing ahead of its departure for Roanoke, Virginia, made "contact... with the fuselage of the arriving aircraft."

The two jets had a total of 93 passengers and crew members on board, Delta added.

.

