Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Stay Informed, Even Offline
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Ruto must look beyond dishonest handlers likely to bring him down

By Alexander Chagema | May. 5, 2026

President Ruto leads the Nation in marking the 2026 Labour Day celebrations in Vihiga County, accompanied by NA Speaker Moses Wetangula, PCS Musalia Mudavadi, and COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli. [PCS]

Mudavadi, Wetang’ula not telling Ruto the truth about Western region politics 

Premium Article

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.

Bold Reporting Takes Time, Courage and Investment. Stand With Us.
Continue Reading  →
What you get
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimised reading
  • Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902

Follow The Standard on Google News

Related Topics

William Ruto Musalia Mudavadi Speaker Moses Wetangula 2027 General Election
.

Latest Stories

Rising fuel costs threaten fragile global aviation recovery efforts
Rising fuel costs threaten fragile global aviation recovery efforts
Opinion
By Leonard Khafafa
26 mins ago
Dignity even in death
Opinion
By Faith Wekesa
50 mins ago
FKF Crisis: Is CHAN insurance saga just the tip of the iceberg?
Sports
By Robert Abong'o
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Ruto's diplomatic gaffes as Suluhu puts a new twist
By Ndung’u Gachane 1 hr ago
Ruto's diplomatic gaffes as Suluhu puts a new twist
Suluhu questions Ruto over plans to construct oil refinery in Tanga
By Macharia Kamau 1 hr ago
Suluhu questions Ruto over plans to construct oil refinery in Tanga
Smartmatic sues IEBC over Sh500m debt
By Kamau Muthoni 1 hr ago
Smartmatic sues IEBC over Sh500m debt
Suluhu's crackdown call on Gen Z, rights activists puts Ruto on spot
By Jacinta Mutura 1 hr ago
Suluhu's crackdown call on Gen Z, rights activists puts Ruto on spot
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved