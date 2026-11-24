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Migrants in a wooden fishing boat — the sixth to arrive on the day — approach the La Restinga port's entrance, on the Canary island of El Hierro, on November 23, 2026. [AFP]

Mamadou Diallo is among countless friends and relatives of the growing number of young Senegalese paying with their lives for trying to reach Spanish territory in makeshift boats on a treacherous route across the Atlantic.

A friend of Diallo was among dozens of mainly young men who left Ngor, a fishing village near the capital, Dakar, on November 9 in a pirogue, a narrow, shallow-draught boat commonly used by desperate would-be migrants.

The overloaded boat set out to join the surge in numbers from west Africa heading for Spain's Canary islands -- the first step towards a job in Europe. The pirogue disappeared.

"We have had no news about him," said a disconsolate Diallo of his friend.

Thousands of people from across west Africa have died on similarly weighed-down boats ill-suited for the Atlantic's giant waves, as they head for the Canaries to escape conflict, repression and harsh economic realities in their own countries.

The number of departures has grown in recent months from Senegal, which is embroiled in economic crisis, and neighbouring Gambia.

Authorities in El Hierro, one of the Canary islands, have declared a state of emergency over the arrival of several thousand migrants.

The Atlantic death toll regularly grows, although no one has a firm figure. At least 43 bodies were found after another boat capsized on November 6 off Thieppe in northwest Senegal.

Perilous 'adventure'

Ten bodies were recovered after a pirogue hit rocks and sank at Yenne near Dakar, according to village officials. Authorities have not confirmed the toll.

At least 30 young men, mainly fishermen, from Ngor were on the boat that disappeared on November 9, a resident from the suburban town said.

"There were also mechanics and at least one was a shopkeeper," the resident told AFP, speaking on condition of anonymity.

A Ngor shopkeeper said that two sons of one of his customers were on the boat.

"She is devastated," he said.

A picture of the boat features on WhatsApp messages sent around group chats in Ngor, all desperately seeking news of its fate.

Relatives of the missing desperately scour social media platforms where migrants regularly put up videos of their arrival at the Spanish islands.

A reconnaissance plane left Las Palmas in the Canaries on Monday looking for the missing boat, said Omar Diop, a member of Boza Fii, a group that helps migrants and their families in Senegal. Another mission was to leave Tuesday.

A Senegalese navy officer told AFP that several families had been in contact asking for news but the service had no answers for them.

"I fear the worst," the officer said.

Action for Human Rights and Friendship (ADHA), an NGO, on Tuesday reported "the disappearance of 172 people, most of them young people" on the boat that left on November 9.

"Given the human, financial and institutional resources mobilised over several years, can the Senegalese state demonstrate the actual effectiveness of its migration policy and its impact on the root causes of departures?" it asked.

Senegal's economic and political crisis has pushed many people to risk their lives.

The navy said on November 11 that more than 1,500 people had been taken off migrant boats over the previous two weeks.

Jobs are hard to find and many young men say that reaching Europe via the Atlantic is an "adventure" worth risking.

European governments have meanwhile tightened visa rules and stepped up border checks, making the Atlantic waves even more attractive.