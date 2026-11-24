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Workers, including women and children, work in a cobalt mine through small-scale and non-corporate mining activities referred to as "artisanal" mining in the Mwenga territory of South Kivu province in Democratic Republic of Congo on July 14, 2023. [AFP]

The Democratic Republic of Congo will again suspend cobalt exports starting at the end of the month amid a drop in prices, the mines minister announced on Tuesday.

The country produces nearly three-quarters of the world's cobalt, a metal critical for top-range batteries, including in smartphones and electric cars.

The government already suspended exports in March last year to try to stem prices due to global oversupply and reinstated them later on a quota basis.

Like other African mineral-producing countries, the vast DRC -- rich in a slew of valuable minerals coveted by world powers for industry -- is seeking to strengthen state control over its strategic resources.

"The market always reacts to certain realities, including political decisions," Mines Minister Louis Watum told reporters on the sidelines of a mining conference in the capital, Kinshasa.

"When we decided, for example, to impose quotas, we were able to catapult the price of cobalt," he added.

With prices currently falling, he said: "We have again suspended cobalt exports and it will remain that way for as long as we deem it necessary."

Cobalt was trading at $33,000 a tonne on the London Metal Exchange on Tuesday.

Regulatory authorities for strategic minerals said in a statement that the temporary suspension would be re-evaluated four months after taking effect.