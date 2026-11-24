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Somalia President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud .



Somalia President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud is at the center of a crisis where he is accused of seeking to remain in power and violating the constitution.

These allegations follow recent constitutional amendments that extended his presidential term by an additional year, from four to five years.

Under the previous constitutional framework, he was expected to leave office when his term expired in May 2026.

In addition to extending his time in office until 2027, the amendments included a shift from a parliamentary to a presidential system, the abolition of the prime minister’s position, the introduction of a vice president elected alongside the president, and the abandonment of the clan-based power-sharing arrangement known as the 4.5 formula, as well as the indirect electoral system.

These changes have sparked widespread opposition.

Among the most prominent opponents of the Somali president’s move is the Somali opposition alliance, which includes leading political figures, including officials from Puntland in the north and Jubaland in the south, as well as Abdiaziz Laftagareen, the former president of South West State.

The opposition also recently rejected a unilateral announcement by the electoral commission scheduling parliamentary and presidential elections for April and May 2027.

After the constitutional amendments, armed confrontations began with violent clashes erupting in Mogadishu and Baidoa, the capital of South West State.

Other reports indicate that the latest fighting near Baidoa, between government forces and opposition-aligned fighters loyal to Laftagareen, involved thousands of combatants and the deployment of drones and fighter jets.

On November 6, 2026, President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud’s political ambitions suffered a legal setback when the Supreme Court ruled that his presidential term had expired as originally scheduled in May 2026 and ordered elections to be held within 90 days.

The court clarified that parliament’s decision to extend the terms of the president and members of parliament from four to five years did not grant current officeholders an additional year in power, emphasizing that their mandates had already expired.

The court also invalidated Sheikh Mohamud’s decision to dismiss Supreme Court Chief Justice Bashe Yusuf Ahmed from his position.



Graft claims

The political crisis recently triggered by President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud appears to be far from the only troubling aspect of his presidency or Somalia’s contemporary governance.

His administration, which began in 2022, has been marked by repeated allegations and incidents of corruption. Somalia ranked 179th out of 180 countries in the 2024 Corruption Perceptions Index, scoring just 9 out of 100.

Senior figures at the highest levels of the federal government have faced corruption allegations. Recently the US Department of State described corruption as pervasive across all sectors of the Somali government.

This assessment followed a decision by Washington in January 2026 to suspend all assistance to the Somali government over allegations that officials had demolished a World Food Programme warehouse and seized food aid. Somali authorities denied the accusations, insisting that expansion works at the Port of Mogadishu had not affected humanitarian aid storage facilities.

Saudi-Somalia relations

Amid the mounting crises surrounding his presidency, Mohamud has received substantial support from Saudi Arabia, which has established economic and defense partnerships with his government. The defense component, however, has generated considerable controversy.

Riyadh has previously faced allegations of overseeing the training of more than 5,000 Somali fighters in the Guri El area of Somalia’s Galgaduud region, reportedly with the involvement of foreign mercenaries allegedly recruited from Romania, Ukraine, South Africa, and Colombia.

According to military and media reports, the nine-month training program involves 5,107 Somali recruits, including approximately 2,000 from the country’s northeastern region.

The allegations suggest that the program is directly financed by Saudi Arabia following a visit by a Saudi military delegation in late June 2026.The controversy follows the signing of a joint military and defense cooperation agreement between Somalia’s defense minister and his Saudi counterpart in Riyadh.

Some parties opposed to the partnership believe the training program could pave the way for deploying these fighters in other conflict zones, including neighboring Sudan.

Analysts note that Saudi Arabia’s relationship with Somalia was historically concentrated in religious and economic affairs, with the Kingdom serving as a major destination for Somali livestock exports.

However, the relationship has taken an increasingly strategic direction as Saudi Arabia has recently sought to expand its influence in the Red Sea region.

This shift has been accompanied by growing Saudi support for the Somali president, who faces accusations of corruption and attempts to consolidate power.



Somalia-UAE tiff

Against the backdrop of the current political crisis, which has deepened divisions between Somalia’s federal member states and the central government and revived fears of renewed conflict in Mogadishu, President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud appears to have adopted a strategy aimed at diverting attention from domestic turmoil by escalating tensions with the United Arab Emirates.

These developments come amid growing security threats from the Somali militant group Al-Shabaab and a mounting record of corruption allegations.

Mohamud recently accused the UAE of interfering in Somalia’s internal affairs, undermining the central government, fueling domestic divisions, and establishing security relationships outside the framework of state institutions.

He subsequently gave the UAE ambassador in Mogadishu 72 hours to leave the country and recalled Somalia’s ambassador to Abu Dhabi for consultations. For its part, the UAE condemned what it described as the Somali government’s “unjustified escalatory and hostile approach” toward Abu Dhabi, expressing regret over attempts to drag the Emirates into Mogadishu’s internal disputes.



