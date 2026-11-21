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Tributes poured in on November 21, 2026, for South Africa's former deputy president and head of UN Women, Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, who has died at the age of 71 on November 20. [AFP]

Tributes poured in on Saturday for South Africa's former deputy president and head of UN Women, Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, who has died at the age of 71.

Mlambo-Ngcuka passed away on Friday following complications from a medical procedure she underwent about two weeks ago, her family said in a statement carried by the state broadcaster, SABC.

Mlambo-Ngcuka was the first woman to serve as South Africa's deputy president from 2005 to 2008, having previously worked as minerals and energy minister.

She was United Nations Under-Secretary-General and executive director of the United Nations' agency for gender equality, UN Women, from 2013 to 2021.

"Our hearts are really, really sad and broken for having lost such a very dynamic woman leader in our country," President Cyril Ramaphosa said.

"She truly flew the flag of women, not only women of South Africa and Africa, but women of the world," he said.

In a statement of condolence on X, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres praised Mlambo-Ngcuka as a "lifelong champion of the rights & empowerment of women & girls".

She "believed that gender equality is not a favour to be granted but a right to be claimed", he said.

In an interview with SABC, UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed recalled Mlambo-Ngcuka's interventions on behalf of women and girls in Afghanistan, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Nigeria.

"She pushed the limits and I think that that's where we got a lot of the confidence to do the things that we do, following in her footsteps," she said.

In a statement on X, Mohammed said Mlambo-Ngcuka "fought for women's leadership till the end", including by calling for a woman to succeed Guterres as secretary-general after his second term ends on December 31.