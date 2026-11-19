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A Senegalese firefighter from a specialized diving unit walks on the beach after conducting a search near the site where a pirogue involved in an accident was found off the coast of western Senegal in Yenne, on November 18, 2026. [AFP].

A rickety boat carrying migrants capsized off a fishing community in western Senegal, leaving at least one person dead, sources told AFP Wednesday.

The latest tragedy comes just 10 days after a shipwreck off the coast of the northwestern town of Thieppe killed 43, in one of the deadliest migration disasters in the country's history.

Thousands of people from west Africa have died in recent years trying to reach Europe on the perilous Atlantic route to Spain's Canary islands, traveling in boats known as pirogues that are often overloaded and dilapidated.

The latest shipwreck, which happened overnight Tuesday to Wednesday, took place off the coast of the town of Yenne when the pirogue struck a rocky area, Mayor Massamba Mbengue and another local political leader told AFP.

While Mbengue and local firefighters told AFP one body was recovered, two other local sources put the body count at two.

A survivor of the shipwreck who was questioned by the gendarmerie stated that there were about 100 people on board the pirogue, including five women, according to a local elected official.

Oumar Sow, a representative of the village chief, said that the disaster "occurred around 2:00 am. Cries could be heard coming from the pirogue that were audible even from the beach".

The boat washed up on the beach in a dilapidated state, according to AFP journalists who saw it.

A gendarmerie commander sorted items that were found on the boat, including water sachets and personal belongings.

Eight identity documents, several mobile phones and a school enrolment document belonging to a high school student from Kabrousse, in the country's south, were also discovered, according to the local official.

The official said Yenne has become a migration embarkation point, with smugglers coming to the village to recruit boat pilots.