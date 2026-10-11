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109 migrants dead, 116 missing after boat capsizes off Djibouti

By AFP | Oct. 11, 2026
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Boats seized from smugglers attempting to transport migrants to Yemen stored at a Coast Guard post, Khor Angar. [Luis Tato, AFP]

At least 109 migrants were killed, including 15 children, and some 116 were missing after a boat sank off the shores of Djibouti overnight on October 8-9, a UN agency said Sunday.

Survivors said the vessel, which was carrying 350 people from Djibouti to Yemen, capsized north of the Djibouti town of Obock, according to a statement from the International Organization for Migration (IOM), whose teams are on the ground alongside local authorities to provide emergency aid.

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Djibouti Crash International Organization for Migration (IOM) Yemen Immigrants
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