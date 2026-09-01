Zambia's Hichilema sworn in for a second term

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Zambia's President Hakainde Hichilema sworn in for a second term. [Screen grab]

Zambia's President Hakainde Hichilema was sworn in for a second term Tuesday with the main opposition leader -- who was the runner-up in last month's elections -- in jail on treason charges.

The August 13 ballot was marred by allegations of intimidation, pro-government bias and restrictions on the opposition, tarnishing the copper-rich country's democratic reputation.

Thousands of people wearing the red colours of Hichilema's UPND party packed the Lusaka stadium as he took the oath at a ceremony attended by a handful of African leaders.

The 64-year-old tycoon won 60 per cent of the vote, followed by former government minister Brian Mundubile on 38 per cent, according to official results.

Mundubile went into hiding after security forces raided his home on August 14, saying they were targeting a suspected militia posing a national security threat.

His NRPUP alliance has strongly rejected the claims.

A former cabinet minister was shot and killed in the operation, and 11 members of Mundubile's camp were arrested.

Mundubile and his running mate Makebi Zulu surrendered to police nearly two weeks later. Their lawyer confirmed at the weekend that they had been charged with treason, which they have denied.

Hichilema has been credited with steering Zambia through a major economic turnaround during his first term, which started in 2021.