Somalia resettles over 1,000 Mogadishu families

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Mogadishu Mayor and Governor of Banadir Region Dr. Hassan Mohamed Hussein Muungab arrives at an event to officiate the resettling of Mogadishu residents.

Somalia has launched the first phase of a resettlement programme targeting more than 1,000 families affected by the ongoing reorganisation of informal settlements across Mogadishu.

During an inspection of the allocated resettlement site in Gubadley District, the Mayor of Mogadishu and Governor of Banadir Region, Hassan Mohamed Hussein Muungaab (PhD), announced that 1,058 plots had been allocated to families whose homes were affected by road construction and other development projects.

The planned settlement will provide essential public services and facilities, including clean water, electricity, a mosque, a health centre, a market and public schools.

The initiative is intended to give affected families a safer, more organised and dignified living environment.

Muungaab said the resettlement programme was designed to ensure that families affected by the city’s development projects are not left without homes.

He said those displaced by road expansion would be supported through a comprehensive resettlement programme, with the initiative expected to expand to other parts of Mogadishu.

“The development of Mogadishu must go hand in hand with protecting the rights and dignity of our citizens. Resettlement is important because it ensures that families affected by development are provided with a safe place to live and access to essential services,” he said.

The programme forms part of wider efforts to reorganise informal settlements, improve urban planning and expand access to basic services.

The administration has indicated that additional land will be allocated in areas including Daarusalaam, Kaxda and Garasbaaley.

Properly planned resettlement is critical to Somalia’s broader development agenda.

By providing families with secure homes, schools, healthcare, clean water and electricity, the government can help improve living standards while creating opportunities for employment, enterprise and access to public services.

For a country rebuilding after decades of conflict, secure and organised communities can also strengthen social cohesion and public confidence in government institutions.

Better-planned settlements can improve security, reduce vulnerability and create an environment in which families can invest in their livelihoods and plan for the future.

As Somalia works towards greater economic, political and security stability, sustainable resettlement programmes can form an important part of national recovery.

They can help transform urban development from simply clearing informal settlements into a process that provides affected citizens with new opportunities, dignity and a more secure future.