Kenya calls for global push to end Sudan conflict

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Prime Cabinet Secretary and Foreign Affairs CS Musalia Mudavadi. [PCS]

Kenya has renewed its call for coordinated regional and international efforts to end the devastating conflict in Sudan, warning that continued fighting is worsening one of the world's gravest humanitarian crises while threatening stability across the Horn of Africa.

Speaking during the Third Forum of Special Envoys and Representatives on Harmonizing Regional and International Mediation Efforts for the Sudan Peace Process in Nairobi, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi urged the international community to act with urgency to restore peace in the war-torn country.

Mudavadi said the gathering reflected a shared commitment to alleviate the suffering of the Sudanese people through a coordinated diplomatic and political strategy.

"Sudan's humanitarian crisis demands continued international solidarity and collective action," he said, noting that the prolonged conflict has resulted in widespread destruction of infrastructure, collapse of public institutions, massive displacement and growing regional insecurity.

According to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), nearly 14 million people have been displaced since the conflict erupted in April 2023, making it the world's largest displacement crisis.

Mudavadi condemned reports of widespread violations against civilians in Khartoum, El Fasher and El Obeid, saying the international community could no longer ignore the suffering of innocent people.

"Time is of the essence. Every day the conflict continues, positions harden, humanitarian needs multiply and prospects for national reconciliation diminish," he warned.

The Prime Cabinet Secretary outlined five priorities that should guide the peace process. They include an immediate cessation of hostilities, an inclusive Sudanese-led political dialogue, stronger coordination among regional and international mediators, expanded humanitarian assistance and accountability for those responsible for violations of international law.

He emphasized that any political settlement must involve civilians, women, youth, religious leaders, professional associations, business leaders and civil society to ensure lasting peace.

"We must support the establishment of a genuinely inclusive, Sudanese-led and Sudanese-owned political process," Mudavadi said.

He further cautioned against fragmented mediation efforts, saying competing international initiatives risk prolonging the conflict instead of resolving it.

Mudavadi urged all partners to strengthen African-led mediation under the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) while working closely with the African Union, the United Nations, the League of Arab States and other stakeholders.

On the humanitarian front, he called for safe and unhindered access for aid agencies and increased support for neighbouring countries hosting millions of Sudanese refugees.

"Humanitarian aid must never be politicized or weaponized. Aid convoys must be granted safe and unhindered passage, while civilians and civilian infrastructure must be protected," he said.

Mudavadi also stressed that sustainable peace cannot exist without justice, insisting that perpetrators of atrocities must be held accountable while promoting truth-seeking, reconciliation and national healing.

The war in Sudan began in April 2023 following a power struggle between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) led by General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) commanded by General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, commonly known as Hemedti. The conflict has triggered one of the world's worst humanitarian disasters, displacing millions internally and across neighbouring countries.

Reaffirming Kenya's commitment to supporting peace efforts, Mudavadi said the country remains ready to provide diplomatic space, facilitate dialogue and work alongside regional and international partners until peace, stability and hope are restored in Sudan.

"The guns must fall silent. Humanitarian suffering must end. Sudan's unity and sovereignty must be preserved," he said.